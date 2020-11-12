IPL 2020: Team of the Tournament

KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are the openers in the best IPL XI.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the lone specialist spinner in the team ruled by pacers.

After 56 league matches, one eliminator, two qualifiers and a final, fans witnessed Mumbai Indians (MI) beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets to defend their title successfully.

When the tournament was started, many experts were of the opinion that spinners would rule the charts. However, that did not happen as the wicket’s column was owned by fast bowlers. Among the top ten wicket-takers, only three spinners have made their way while the rest are seamers.

When it comes to the batting, some top names in world cricket exhibited high-quality performance. Indian batsmen largely dominated the leading run-scorers table. For example, out of 10 highest run-getters in this season, seven are Indian batters. Amongst the seven Indian batsmen, three are uncapped players.

Considering the rule of picking four overseas players, let’s see the team of the tournament:

Openers:

KL Rahul

KL Rahul had a fabulous time in the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league. The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper ruled batting charts and grabbed the Orange Cap. In 14 games, the Karnataka stalwart amassed 670 runs at a remarkable average of 55.83. He also smashed five half-centuries and a hundred.

Shikhar Dhawan

Number two on the leading run-scorers table, Shikhar Dhawan did a spectacular job for DC in IPL 2020. He performed outstandingly well and took his side to their first-ever IPL final. Dhawan was the only the second batsman after Rahul to cross 600-run benchmark in this season. He scored 618 runs in 17 matches with four fifties and two centuries.

Middle-order

Surya Kumar Yadav

MI batsman Surya Kumar Yadav, who sacrificed his prized wicket for MI captain Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2020 final, impressed everyone with his supreme consistency with the bat. The Pune-lad accumulated 480 runs in 16 games at an impressive strike-rate of 145. With 79 (not out) being his highest score, Surya Kumar smashed as many as four half-tons in this season.

Ishan Kishan

Another MI batter in the line-up is 22-year-old Ishan Kishan, who proved his worth in a team full with superstars of the fascinating game. Ishan showed super determination and ended the tournament as fifth highest run-scorer. At an average of 57.33, the Patna-born batsman clubbed 516 runs in 14 matches with 99 being his best.

AB de Villiers

Another IPL season, another display of class batting, this has been a story of AB de Villiers. The spinal column of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) once again shined with the willow for his side, scoring as many as 454 runs in 15 matches. ABD scored runs at a brilliant strike-rate of 158.74 studded with five sensational fifties.

All-rounders

Rahul Tewatia

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Rahul Tewatia was undoubtedly one of the best finds of IPL 2020. He had a great time with the willow as well as with the white leather. The southpaw amassed 255 runs in 14 matches and also picked up 10 wickets in the competition.

Kieron Pollard

Arguably one of the greatest all-rounders of the shortest format, Kieron Pollard, once again proved why he is an asset for five-time champions Mumbai. The Caribbean cricketer topped the table of highest batting strike-rate in IPL 2020. He scored 268 runs in 16 games at a phenomenal strike-rate of 191.42. The all-rounder claimed four wickets and grabbed eight catches in the tournament.

Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made his presence felt in the lucrative league with yet another successful season. Chahal picked up 21 wickets from 15 matches – most by any spinner in IPL 2020. Overall, the leggie is the fifth-highest wicket-taker. He conceded runs at an economy of 7 with 3/18 being his best.

Jofra Archer

Royals pace bowler, Jofra Archer completely owned IPL 2020 with his extreme pace and unplayable bouncers. Archer was the leading wicket-taker (20) for his side. Not only this, he bowled 175 dot balls in 14 games – most by any bowler.

Kagiso Rabada

DC pacer Kagiso Rabada exhibited top-quality bowling and earned the prestigious Purple Cap. In 17 games, Rabada picked up 30 wickets at an average of 18.26 with 4/24 being his best. The Proteas fast-bowler played a vital role behind DC’s entry in the IPL 2020 final.

Jasprit Bumrah

Just behind Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah is the number two among leading wicket-takers of this season. The MI speedster bagged 27 wickets in 15 matches with 4/14 being his best figures. It was Bumrah’s magnificent performance that ensured MI never missed their all-time great Lasith Malinga.