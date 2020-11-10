Meet the IPL 2020 anchor Nashpreet Kaur who is making netizens go weak in the knees

Nashpreet Kaur became a social media sensation during the IPL 2020.

Nashy is one of the most beautiful IPL female anchors ever hosted the game.

Indian Premier League (IPL) is undoubtedly one of the most glamorous cricket tournaments across the world. Right from its beautiful hosts to the entire aura of the competition, everything keeps the audience hooked to their TV sets.

The IPL 2020 in the UAE saw several new TV presenters like Kira Narayanan, Tanya Purohit, Sanjana Ganesan, Nashpreet Kaur, Dheeraj Juneja, Suren Sundaram and Neroli Meadows, doing a commendable job. And among them, Nashreet is being loved by the netizens the most.

Cricket and entertainment fans are in awe of her versatile dresses and stunning looks. Throughout the IPL, Nashpreet wowed fans with her great fashion choices, her well-toned body and anchoring skills.

All you need to know about Nashpreet Kaur

Nashpreet Kaur aka Nashy Singh is an Indian-Australian model born in Fiji.

She commenced her studies in Biomedicine majoring in Pharmacological studies at the University of Melbourne.

Her modelling career started with Tanya Powell Model Agency where she was trained in Catwalk and editorial shoot.

In 2013, she entered the Cosmopolitan model search competition and was placed top 5 in the National Finals in Melbourne.

She was then seen in a short film named ‘Strings’.

Nashy has also done modelling for agencies like Toabh Talents, Pretty Secrets and Runway Lifestyle.

Nashpreet loves listening to music, playing guitar, cooking, doing workouts and dancing.