Meet the IPL 2020 anchor Nashpreet Kaur who is making netizens go weak in the knees

Posted On
Nashpreet Kaur (Pic Source: Instagram)

  • Nashpreet Kaur became a social media sensation during the IPL 2020.

  • Nashy is one of the most beautiful IPL female anchors ever hosted the game.

Indian Premier League (IPL) is undoubtedly one of the most glamorous cricket tournaments across the world. Right from its beautiful hosts to the entire aura of the competition, everything keeps the audience hooked to their TV sets.


The IPL 2020 in the UAE saw several new TV presenters like Kira Narayanan, Tanya Purohit, Sanjana Ganesan, Nashpreet Kaur, Dheeraj Juneja, Suren Sundaram and Neroli Meadows, doing a commendable job. And among them, Nashreet is being loved by the netizens the most.

Cricket and entertainment fans are in awe of her versatile dresses and stunning looks. Throughout the IPL, Nashpreet wowed fans with her great fashion choices, her well-toned body and anchoring skills.


All you need to know about Nashpreet Kaur

Nashpreet Kaur aka Nashy Singh is an Indian-Australian model born in Fiji.

Nashpreet Kaur (Pic Source: Instagram)

She commenced her studies in Biomedicine majoring in Pharmacological studies at the University of Melbourne.

Nashpreet Kaur (Pic Source: Instagram)

Her modelling career started with Tanya Powell Model Agency where she was trained in Catwalk and editorial shoot.


Nashpreet Kaur (Pic Source: Instagram)

In 2013, she entered the Cosmopolitan model search competition and was placed top 5 in the National Finals in Melbourne.

Nashpreet Kaur (Pic Source: Instagram)

She was then seen in a short film named ‘Strings’.

Nashpreet Kaur (Pic Source: Instagram)

Nashy has also done modelling for agencies like Toabh Talents, Pretty Secrets and Runway Lifestyle.


Nashpreet Kaur (Pic Source: Instagram)

Nashpreet loves listening to music, playing guitar, cooking, doing workouts and dancing.

Nashpreet Kaur (Pic Source: Instagram)

CATEGORY: IPL

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.