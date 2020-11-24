Shikhar Dhawan unveils new retro-look jersey of Team India

Team India to wear a retro-look new jersey against Australia in the white-ball series.

Shikhar Dhawan unveiled the look of the new jersey on social media.

Explosive India opener Shikhar Dhawan has revealed the brand new look of Team India’s white-ball jersey. Indian players will sport this new jersey in the upcoming limited-overs series against Australia starting November 27.

The new-look jersey is of navy blue colour and reminds many of the 1992 World Cup kit. It has India written in bright orange letters, along with new kit sponsor MPL on the right. The jersey also features BCCI logo with three stars on the left and main sponsors BYJU’s at the middle.

“New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go,” tweeted Dhawan.

New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gKG9gS78th — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 24, 2020

MPL replaced Nike as the kit sponsor

Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), had declared MPL Sports as the new official kit sponsor and merchandise partner of Team India. MPL Sports has replaced Nike as the kit sponsor of India’s men, women and the Under-19 cricket teams.

The three-year deal (November 2020 to December 2023) between BCCI and MPL is said to be worth INR 120 Crore apart from revenue sharing.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had also expressed his excitement while announcing the strategic partnership with MPL Sports.

“We are delighted to announce the dawn of a new era for Indian cricket with the appointment of MPL Sports as the kit sponsor for the Indian men’s and women’s national cricket team until 2023. We look forward to MPL Sports adding a new chapter to the team’s kit, and bring Official BCCI licensed merchandise within easy and convenient reach for the billion-plus fans who cheer for Team India,” Ganguly had said in an official release.