Sourav Ganguly names six talented players who impressed him in IPL 2020

Sourav Ganguly picked those Indian players who did a tremendous job in IPL 2020.

Ganguly also shared a special message for Surya Kumar Yadav.

The cricket fans were disappointed after seeing Surya Kumar Yadav’s exclusion from the Indian squad for the upcoming Australia tour. It was expected that after a stellar show in the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL) Surya Kumar would be picked in the limited-overs side, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) didn’t include him in the team.

Surya is currently plying his trade for Mumbai Indians (MI) and has been one of the most consistent performers of the cash-rich league. In 2018, he amassed 512 runs in 14 games while in the next edition, Surya scored 424 runs in 16 games.

When it comes to IPL 2020, the right-handed batsman has accumulated 461 runs in 15 matches so far. Recently, in the first qualifier of IPL 2020 against Delhi Capitals (DC), Surya exhibited top-class batting display by scoring yet another fifty in the tournament.

Amid all the support that Surya is getting on social media, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has lavished praise on the Mumbai batsman. Ganguly termed him as a ‘good player’ and said his time would come soon.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Ganguly said that the day is not far when Surya will break into the Indian side.

“He is a very good player. His time will come,” said Ganguly.

Ganguly impressed by youngsters in IPL 13

Apart from Surya, few other players have been able to impress Ganguly in the ongoing thirteenth season. The former India captain named Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, and Shubman Gill along with Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal as the big successes of T20 tournament.

Samson and Chakravarthy have made their way into the Indian T20I side for the Australia tour. At the same time, Gill is a part of the Test and the ODI sides.

Tripathi impressed at the top of the order for KKR in the second half of the tournament, whereas Padikkal has been one of the best finds of the season. He is currently the highest run-scorer for RCB with 472 runs in 14 matches including five half-centuries.