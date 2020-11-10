SRH captain David Warner congratulates T Natarajan for his maiden India call-up

T Natarajan has replaced injured Varun Chakravarthy for Australia tour.

"Congratulations Nattu, I will see you in Australia": Warner

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner, on Monday, congratulated his teammate T Natarajan on his maiden call-up to the national side for India’s upcoming tour of Australia.

Natarajan has been named as a replacement for injured Varun Chakravarthy in India’s T20I side for the three-match series Down Under.

In a video posted by Sunrisers on their Twitter handle, Warner shared a message for his team and fans, and concluded by congratulating the left-arm pacer for his maiden India call-up. “Congratulations Nattu, I’ll see you in Australia,” a smiling Warner said.

Natarajan’s exploits with the ball in IPL 2020 was one of the highlights of SRH’s season, which ended with a 17-run defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2 on Sunday. The Tamil Nadu pacer bagged a total of 16 wickets in 16 matches with best of 2 for 24.

Warner described SRH’s campaign as a “mixed season”

In the video, Warner also said he is extremely proud of the way his team has performed following a bad start to the tournament.

“We didn’t start too well, but at the back end we got some really good momentum given that we had 4-5 injuries.”

“To finish off the way we did and to finish where we did, I am extremely proud of the guys. Hopefully next year we can go one step further and make that final,” he added after thanking his franchise owners and support staff.

After the conclusion of IPL 2020, India will travel to Australia where the two teams will have a face-off in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests.