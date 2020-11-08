SRH pacer T Natarajan and his wife Pavithra blessed with a baby

The Sunrisers franchise congratulated Natarajan and his wife on social media.

Natarajan has amazed one and all throughout the IPL 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan, who helped his team in defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of ongoing IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, has more than just one reason to celebrate.

The talented left-arm fast bowler and his wife Pavithra became proud parents of a new-born baby on Friday morning.

One of the most memorable moments of the low-scoring thriller between SRH and RCB was Natarajan’s inch-perfect yorker to dismiss AB de Villiers. The Proteas star scored 56 runs off 43 balls before being stunned by Natarajan in the 18th over of the first innings. SRH bowlers restricted Virat Kohli & Co. to 131/7, paving an easier path for their batsmen to chase the total.

Natarajan has amazed one and all throughout the IPL 2020 as he picked up the wickets of some of the biggest names in the tournament, including MS Dhoni, Andre Russell, Kohli and Shane Watson, among others.

While Natarajan was celebrating his side’s victory over RCB with the team members, Australian batsman and SRH captain David Warner revealed during the post-match press conference that the pacer and his wife had welcomed a baby.

“Congratulations to Natarajan and his wife, they had a baby this morning. What a gift for the little one,” Warner told the official broadcasters.

SRH’s official Twitter handle also posted a congratulatory message for Natarajan and his wife Pavithra on Saturday.

Sending all our love and good wishes to @Natarajan_91 & Pavithra Natarajan on their new born baby 🧡#SRH #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/Sy9RgqbTjJ — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 6, 2020



The Sunrisers will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2020 on Sunday evening in Abu Dhabi.