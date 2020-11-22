Zaheer Khan is only the second pacer among five highest Indian wicket-takers in Tests against Australia.

India and Australia are all set to play in the upcoming 4-match Test series from December 17.

The much-awaited Test series between India and Australia is all set to begin from December 17 in South Australia’s famous city Adelaide. The first Test is supposed to be a day-night affair and fans are expecting some high-voltage competition throughout the 4-match series.

Even in the past, the battle between India and Australia has always been of the utmost standard. Both the teams have produced some all-time great batsmen and bowlers who have entertained fans with their top-quality display of cricket.

With this being said, let’s have a look at top 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets against Australia:

5.) Zaheer Khan – 61

One of the all-time great Indian seamers, Zaheer Khan, has always shown his A-game whenever he played against Australia. The left-handed bowler has troubled Aussies not only with his superior in-swing and out-swing but also with a spectacular exhibition of reverse swing bowling.

From a period of 2001-2012, Zaheer has played 19 Test matches against Australia, in which he picked up 61 wickets with 8/137 being his best. The Mumbaikar has taken three five-wicket hauls against Australia.

Zaheer bowled 3857 deliveries and conceded 2171 runs at an economy of 3.37 against Australia. Overall, he has taken 312 wickets in 92 Tests.

4.) Ravichandran Ashwin – 77

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has climbed the ladders of success quite early in his illustrious career. After just 18 matches, Ashwin picked up 100 Test wickets to become the fastest Indian to do so. He is also the joint-fastest to bag 250 scalps in the longest format with legendary Muttiah Muralitharan.

With such huge achievements, there was no wonder that Ashwin performed exceptionally well against the Australians as well. The Chennai-lad appeared in 15 Tests against Aussies and grabbed 77 wickets with 12/198 being his best.

Ashwin has taken a ten-wicket haul once, and five times he has earned five-for in the longest format against Australia. Overall, Ashwin has so far played 71 Test matches and claimed 365 wickets.

3.) Kapil Dev – 79

One of India’s all-time great cricketers and arguably one of the finest all-rounders of his era, Kapil Dev was truly a genius of the game. The Indian icon was a top-quality seamer who ripped apart so many batting units in his glorious career.

Even against Australia, the record of Kapil is magnificent. The Chandigarh-born has played 20 Test matches against Aussies in which he took 79 wickets at an average of 25.35. He bowled 4746 deliveries and conceded 2003 runs.

Kapil registered his best figures when he bagged 8 wickets for 109 runs. He claimed seven five-wicket hauls against the Aussies.

Overall, Kapil appeared in 131 Tests and picked up 434 wickets – second highest by an Indian.

2.) Harbhajan Singh – 95

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh needs no introduction as to what kind of a player he has been for India. The Turbanator has always carried the skill of changing the course of the match at his own.

Harbhajan bowled excellent spells against all the teams, but he performed incredibly well whenever he faced his favourite opposition Australia. The offie has so far played 18 Tests against the Baggy Greens and picked up 95 wickets with 15/217 being his best.

Bhajji has bowled 5806 deliveries and bagged three ten-wicket hauls along with seven five-fors in the longest format against the Aussies.

Overall, Harbhajan has taken 417 wickets in the oldest format. He has played 103 Test matches.

1.) Anil Kumble – 111

One of India’s greatest match-winners Anil Kumble tops this table of leading wicket-takers against Australia. The leg-spinner always bowled with pure class and puzzled one of the best in the business.

From 1996 to 2008, Kumble played 20 Test matches against Aussies and picked up 111 wickets at an average of 30.32 with 13/181 being his best.

Kumble bowled 6516 deliveries and conceded 3366 runs while recording 2 ten-wicket hauls and 10 five-wicket performances in the red-ball format against Australia.

Considering the overall figures, Kumble is still at the third spot among leading wicket-takers in the history of Test cricket. The Bangalore-born has 619 wickets to his name in the longest format. He is only behind Muralitharan, who took 800 scalps and Shane Warne, who picked up 708 wickets.