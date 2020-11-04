Virender Sehwag criticizes selectors over non-inclusion of ‘fit’ Rohit Sharma for Australia tour

Virender Sehwag questioned Rohit Sharma's absence from India squads for Australia tour.

Rohit gave an update on his hamstring injury after MI vs SRH game.

The BCCI recently announced the squads for Australia tour that is scheduled to begin from later this month. Notably, Rohit Sharma was left out of the Indian team due to a hamstring injury. After the squad was announced, it was also revealed that the BCCI medical team would continue to monitor the fitness of Rohit and senior pacer Isharma Sharma before taking a final call.

Rohit suffered an injury during the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on October 18. Since then, he was rested until the last game of MI against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday (November 03).

The MI skipper and opener came to bat along with Quinton de Kock. However, the right-hander failed to stay in the middle for a long time as he became the victim of Sandeep Sharma in the third over of the match.

Even before the last league match of IPL 2020, Rohit was spotted doing training in the nets which gave rise to a lot of chaos.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also couldn’t hold his emotions to express his shock over how the entire incident has panned out.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag opined that the franchise should state the nature of the Rohit’s injury. Sehwag criticized Rohit’s presence in the stadium, saying that if he was unwell, then he should have been on bed rest to recover as soon as possible.

“Even I have no update on Rohit Sharma’s injury status. The media should ask this question. Earlier it was told that he is unwell if he is unwell then what is he doing inside the stadium. He was seen during both matches. If he is unwell, then he should be on bed rest to recover as soon as possible. So, clearly, he is not unwell,” said Sehwag.

“My hamstring is fine:” Rohit after MI vs SRH match

After the SRH vs MI clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Rohit gave an update on his injury. He reckoned that his hamstring is fine and is looking forward to playing a few more games.

“I was happy to be back; it’s been a while. I’m looking forward to play a few more games here, let’s see what happens. It (hamstring) is fine, absolutely,” said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

In the game, MI faced a 10-wicket defeat and speaking on the same, the 33-year-old said that his side didn’t play good cricket and it was probably MI’s worst performance in the ongoing thirteenth season of the lucrative league.

“Not the day we want to remember, probably our worst performance of the season. We wanted to try a few things; it didn’t go our way. We knew dew was going to play a factor and we wanted to take the toss out of consideration, but we didn’t play good cricket today,” added Rohit.