Wasim Jaffer asks Mitchell Starc to join KXIP for IPL 2021 by using a ‘Mirzapur’ meme

Wasim Jaffer was the batting coach of KXIP in IPL 2020.

Jaffer has been on the money with his act of using memes on Twitter.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batting coach Wasim Jaffer has shown his amazing sense of humour ever since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 started.

Though KXIP could not qualify for the playoffs in the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league, but that hasn’t stopped Jaffer from entertaining fans. The former India opener has continued the art of using apt memes for different situations.

Recently, Jaffer came up another gem of a tweet using a famous dialogue from the popular Indian web series Mirzapur. In the tweet, he urged Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc to join Kings XI squad after the former was named in Big Bash League (BBL) outfit Sydney Sixers earlier this month.

Here is the tweet:

Jaffer trolls himself on Twitter

On Wednesday, Jaffer posted a meme from Mirzapur again to troll himself.

The Mumbaikar quoted a tweet of official KXIP handle with a popular dialogue of Guddu – a character in Mirzapur played by actor Ali Faizal.

A few days ago, Jaffer had congratulated Mumbai Indians (MI) for bagging the fifth IPL title after they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the IPL 2020 final on Tuesday (November 10).

The 42-year-old advised the 5-time champions to take a break for a couple of years from the tournament so that others can compete and get a chance to lay their hands on the coveted trophy.

After the final-four were decided, Jaffer had come up with a sensational tweet for those teams who failed to qualify in the playoffs including KXIP.

Along with his side, he tagged the official Twitter handles of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and posted a ‘Hera Pheri – old Bollywood movie – meme to express solidarity.