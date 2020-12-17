AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Prithvi Shaw gets mercilessly trolled after being dismissed for a duck on Day 1

Prithvi Shaw got out without troubling the scorers on Day 1 of the Adelaide Test.

Fans brutally trolled Shaw for his poor show with the willow.

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw‘s poor patch continued when he came to bat on Day 1 of the ongoing Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide. Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc cleaned up the Indian opener on the second delivery of the match.

The ball angled away, and Shaw tried to drive it while his bat was away from the pads. Eventually, it got a thick edge and the red-leather crashed into the stumps.

Here is the video:

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, who was on-air during that moment, criticised Shaw’s batting technique by mentioning the big gap between bat and pad.

“If he does have a chink in his armour it’s the ball which does come back into him…Quite often leaves a big gap between bat and pad and that’s where the Aussies will target,” said Ponting.

Shaw was chosen over Shubman Gill for the 4-match series opener, but he failed to make an impact. The manner in which Shaw was dismissed quickly became the talk of the town on social media.

In his last 10 outings, Shaw has had scores of 0, 0, 7, 10, 9, 0, 0, 19, 40 and 3. Fans, who had already raised questions on Shaw’s inclusion in the playing XI, did not waste time to troll the batsman.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. This is India’s second-ever pink-ball Test and first against Australia. The home team, on the other hand, have played seven Day/Night Tests so far and won all of them.