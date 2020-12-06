AUS vs IND: ‘Not quick enough like Dhoni’ – Matthew Wade trolls himself after missing Shikhar Dhawan’s stumping

Matthew Wade made fun of himself during 2nd T20I against India on Sunday.

Wade missed out the stumping chance of India opener Shikhar Dhawan.

The Virat Kohli-led Team India continued their winning momentum as they registered a victory in the second T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday to seal the three-match series with one game still left to be played.

The visitors saw inspirational knocks from Shikhar Dhawan, who smashed a brilliant half-century (52) and Hardik Pandya‘s unbeaten 42 off 22, to chase down a huge target of 195 with six wickets in hand.

Although, the things could have been different had the wicketkeeper Matthew Wade capitalised on the stumping opportunity in the 9th over. The stand-in Australian captain had a chance to dismiss Dhawan, but he missed out the golden opportunity.

It all happened on the final delivery of the 9th over bowled by leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson. Dhawan had his back foot in the air when Wade collected the ball and dislodged the bails. The decision went upstairs and it was seen that Dhawan had moved his foot back right before Wade hit the stumps.

After missing the opportunity to get Dhawan out, Wade tried to troll himself by mentioning former India skipper and veteran stumper MS Dhoni. He commented: “Not Dhoni, not quick enough like Dhoni!”

After Wade’s comical comment, batsman Dhawan, as well as on-air commentator Adam Gilchrist, couldn’t stop laughing.

Here is the video:

Disappointed with the way I got out: Wade

In the absence of Aaron Finch, Wade was leading the Aussies in the second T20I. He also came to open the innings along with D Arcy Short. Wade took Australia to a flier and formed a 47-run opening stand with Short before the latter was dismissed by T Natarajan.

Wade continued the run-flow and scored 58 off 32 balls before he got run-out after Kohli dropped a simple catch. After the match, the left-handed batsman talked about his knock and expressed the disappointment.

“When you get a start like that you want to push, but I was disappointed with the way I got out and the timing of my wicket as well,” said Wade at the post-match presentation.

Wade mentioned that Pandya’s superb knock took the game away from the home team. He admitted that the Aussies failed to execute their plans in the later stages of the game.

“It was good fun. Lot more fun till Hardik came out. Maybe a little bit short with the bat. Unfortunately, we didn’t execute well towards the end with the ball. Zampa has been outstanding for the last few years. We just couldn’t execute it well in the end,” added Wade.