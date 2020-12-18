Twitter reactions: Ravichandran Ashwin’s 4-for put visitors in the driving seat on Day 2 of Adelaide Test

Ravichandran Ashwin recorded his best figures on Australian soil in the Adelaide Test.

Ashwin bagged four wickets for 55 runs in 18 overs on Day 2.

India’s veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin displayed his ‘A-Game’ on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval.

Ashwin was one of the powerful forces for India when he came to bowl during the second innings of the match. The 34-year-old bagged a 4-wicket haul as Australia were bundled out for 191.

Ashwin produced figures of 4/55 in his 18 overs to register his best-ever performance on Australian soil. It is the 8th Test match for the Tamil Nadu spinner down under. He had previously claimed the best figures of 4/105 in the Sydney Test back in January 2015.

Best figures in an innings for Ashwin outside Asia:

7/83 vs WI at North Sound in 2016

5/52 vs WI at Kingston in 2016

4/55 vs AUS at Adelaide in 2020 *

4/62 vs ENG at Edgbaston in 2018

India gain a healthy lead of 62 runs at the end of second day

For the hosts, skipper Tim Paine and middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne shined with the bat. Paine stood strong in front of the quality Indian bowling attack.

The wicket-keeper batsman smashed unbeaten 73 off 99 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries. Labuschagne, on the other hand, scored 47 from 119 balls.

For the visitors, apart from Ashwin, pace duo of Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah impressed with the ball. While Umesh picked three wickets, Bumrah bagged two scalps.

India ended the Day 2 with 9/1 on the scoreboard, leading Australia by 62 runs.

Opener Mayank Agarwal (5 not out) is batting with nightwatchman Bumrah, who played out eleven balls and is staying unbeaten on nought.

The tourists yet again lost opening batsman Prithvi Shaw (4) cheaply. He got bowled for the second time in the match.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Ashwin once again underlined the importance of variety in a bowling attack. Before Test, some were suggesting all pace attack because generally spinners struggle with pink ball. But, Ash is a class act and always ready for a challenge. #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 18, 2020



2018 Ade Test: Ind elect to bat & make 250, looks under par. Aus lose 4 wickets before making 100 in reply, Ashwin the chief destroyer 2020 Ade Test: Ind elect to bat & make 250, looks under par. Aus lose 5 wickets before making 100 in reply, Ashwin the chief destroyer #AUSvIND

— Martin Smith (@martinsmith9994) December 18, 2020

Awesome day of test cricket ! Ball dominating bat and a proper contest between bat and ball, techniques tested – love it ! Please no more flat pitches and scores of 450/500 !!!! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 18, 2020

Ravi Ashwin gets the world number 1 Test batsman Smith in the first over. AshWin for a reason. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 18, 2020

Tim Paine: Great skipper ✅

Saves the Aussies ✅

Plays #SuperCoach ✅#AUSvIND — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) December 18, 2020

Cummins & co v Kohli/Pujara on day one Bumrah & co v Smith/Marnus day two Test cricket 🤤 #AUSvIND — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) December 18, 2020

SUNIL GAVASKAR ON PRITHVI SHAW: ‘Prithvi has technical problems, should be dropped in the next Test’ – Sunny bhai wants Shubman to open if he opens for his state Punjab (which he does) @aajtak #IndvsAus #Adelaide @PrithviShaw @RealShubmanGill — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) December 18, 2020

India's fielding has been poor in the white ball matches and poor in the tour matches. Sometimes consistency is not a good thing. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 18, 2020

One of the big reasons why India won in 2018-19 was by keeping Australia's fast bowlers in the field with little time to rest. Two days into the series and we're seeing the same thing again. Long way to go yet. #AUSvIND — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) December 18, 2020

Feel for Prithvi Shaw, he is a wonderful talent but his eagerness to power the ball, also the challenge that T20 has on one’s technique is his undoing. Most players searching for power lose balance and their hands stray away from their bodies. #AUSvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 18, 2020

This is a staggering comeback from India against a very defensive looking Australian batting side. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 18, 2020

How good has Ashwin been , brilliant to see the master craftsman at work #AUSvIND — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) December 18, 2020

Brilliant analysis on @7Cricket by the best in the business Ricky Ponting re Shaw’s batting technique. Shaw is a fine player, a couple of small technical adjustments may be of benefit.#AUSvIND — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) December 18, 2020