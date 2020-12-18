Twitter reactions: Ravichandran Ashwin’s 4-for put visitors in the driving seat on Day 2 of Adelaide Test

Ravichandran Ashwin (Image Source: @BCCI)

  • Ravichandran Ashwin recorded his best figures on Australian soil in the Adelaide Test.

  • Ashwin bagged four wickets for 55 runs in 18 overs on Day 2.

India’s veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin displayed his ‘A-Game’ on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval.


Ashwin was one of the powerful forces for India when he came to bowl during the second innings of the match. The 34-year-old bagged a 4-wicket haul as Australia were bundled out for 191.

Ashwin produced figures of 4/55 in his 18 overs to register his best-ever performance on Australian soil. It is the 8th Test match for the Tamil Nadu spinner down under. He had previously claimed the best figures of 4/105 in the Sydney Test back in January 2015.


Best figures in an innings for Ashwin outside Asia:

  • 7/83 vs WI at North Sound in 2016
  • 5/52 vs WI at Kingston in 2016
  • 4/55 vs AUS at Adelaide in 2020 *
  • 4/62 vs ENG at Edgbaston in 2018

India gain a healthy lead of 62 runs at the end of second day

For the hosts, skipper Tim Paine and middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne shined with the bat. Paine stood strong in front of the quality Indian bowling attack.

The wicket-keeper batsman smashed unbeaten 73 off 99 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries. Labuschagne, on the other hand, scored 47 from 119 balls.


For the visitors, apart from Ashwin, pace duo of Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah impressed with the ball. While Umesh picked three wickets, Bumrah bagged two scalps.

India ended the Day 2 with 9/1 on the scoreboard, leading Australia by 62 runs.

Opener Mayank Agarwal (5 not out) is batting with nightwatchman Bumrah, who played out eleven balls and is staying unbeaten on nought.


The tourists yet again lost opening batsman Prithvi Shaw (4) cheaply. He got bowled for the second time in the match.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

