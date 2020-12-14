AUS vs IND: Sean Abbott ruled out of the first Test against India; replacement announced

Australian pacer Sean Abbott will miss the first Test in Adelaide.

Abbott suffered a calf injury during Australia A versus India A match.

Australian pacer Sean Abbott has been ruled out of the upcoming first Test in Adelaide due to a calf injury, the Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Monday. The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 will begin from December 17.

Abbott sustained a mild calf strain during the recent Australia A game against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He is now expected to be available for the Boxing Day Test starting on December 26. Abbott was only likely to be used in the day-night fixture if Mitchell Starc was not considered fit for the match.

Abbott is the third confirmed injured player for the Australian side who will be unavailable for the 4-match series opener after David Warner and Will Pucovski.

Henriques to replace Abbott

All-rounder Moises Henriques has been added to the Test squad as a replacement of Abbott. Henriques was set to play the pink-ball warm-up game for Australia A but was ruled out due to low-grade hamstring. However, he has recovered in time to be part of the Tim Paine-led Australia squad for the Adelaide Test.

Henriques hasn’t been around the Australian red-ball setup for a long time. He last played a Test match more than four years ago, in Sri Lanka. So far, Henriques has played only four Tests, in which he has scored two fifties and picked up two wickets.

Congratulations to Moises Henriques, who has been added to the Australian squad for Friday's first #AUSvIND Vodafone Test in Adelaide! pic.twitter.com/7eCogwoVor

— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 14, 2020

Amid ruling out of players, CA have received some good news regarding Cameron Green. It is observed that he is recovering well from the blow to the head he copped while bowling for Australia A. The 21-year-old was subbed out of the match and got replaced by Jack Wildermuth. Green will travel to Adelaide where he could make his Test debut.

Updated Test squad of Australia:

Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade.