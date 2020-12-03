AUS vs IND: Wasim Jaffer takes a cheeky dig at Sanjay Manjrekar after the Pandya-Jadeja show in Canberra

Wasim Jaffer trolls Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter for his remarks over Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

Hardik Pandya was adjudged 'Player of the Match' in the 3rd ODI against Australia.

In the third and final ODI of the three-match series against Australia, Indian all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja smashed scintillating half-centuries. They guided India to 302/5 from 152/5 in last 18 overs.

Hardik along with Jadeja added a record unbeaten 150-run stand for the sixth wicket.

In reply, Australia, having already won the series by sealing the first two ODIs, fell 13 runs short of the set-target at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.

Captain Aaron Finch was the highest run-getter for the Aussies with a knock of 75.

Shardul Thakur, playing his first match on the Australia tour, was the pick of the bowlers for India as he returned with figures of 3/51 from his ten overs.

Soon after the match ended, former India opener Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to take a funny dig at cricketer-turner Sanjay Manjrekar. Jaffer hilariously said that while everyone appreciated the players for their performance on the field, “let’s not forget the contribution of those working off the field”, thus suggesting that Manjrekar’s recent controversial remarks are spurring the players to perform well.

While we appreciate those who contributed on the field let's not forget the contribution of those working off the field too like my good friend @sanjaymanjrekar 😉 #AusvInd — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 2, 2020

For the unversed, Manjrekar last week stated that along with Jadeja, he wouldn’t be selecting Hardik in his playing eleven for Australia ODIs due to their “illusionary value”.

“My selection and thoughts are based on a principle that I have learnt over the years: if you have specialists who can walk-in based on one discipline, you fill your team with those players,” Manjrekar was quoted as saying in The Hindu.

“I do not have a problem with Jadeja; I have a problem with his kind of cricketers in white-ball cricket. Even Hardik Pandya will not be in my team. They add illusionary value to the team. Of course, I have always rated Jadeja highly in the Test format,” he had added.