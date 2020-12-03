AUS vs IND – WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s eagerness to fist bump with umpire leaves commentators in splits

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja took the game away from Australia, reckoned Glenn Maxwell.

Pandya won the 'Man of the Match' award for his quick-fire 92.

Boosted by Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja’s scintillating knocks, India registered a 13-run win over Australia in the 3rd ODI at Manuka Oval on Wednesday. With this victory, Virat Kohli-led side also avoided a clean sweep in the three-match series.

Pandya (unbeaten 92 off 76 balls) and Jadeja (66 not out off 50 balls) helped India make a stunning recovery after the tourists struggled for runs in the most part of the innings. Captain Kohli’s half-century (63 off 78) was another knock of significance in the Indian team’s effort.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell hit 59 off 38 balls and kept the home team in the match until the 45th over of their chase. He was undone by an inch-perfect-yorker from Jasprit Bumrah.

When asked whether the Hardik-Jadeja partnership changed the game in India’s favour, Maxwell said, “Yes, certainly, I think, the way the wicket was probably behaving throughout, we had them 5 for 150 and one wicket away from I suppose the bowling line-up, so we knew we were one wicket away.

“But, unfortunately, the way they were able to play, they put pressure on, they (Hardik and Jadeja) accelerated and took the game away from us with some really clean hitting,” Maxwell said at the virtual post-match press conference.

Pandya’s gesture after Zampa was given out

In the last over of the match, Bumrah removed Adam Zampa (7) and powered India to victory in Canberra, where the hosts haven’t a lost an international game earlier. Since onfield umpire Bruce Oxenford gave Zampa out ‘LBW’, the batsman straight away took the DRS feeling he could save his wicket. But the 28-year-old was right in front of his wickets, and the TV umpire confirmed the same.

Pandya, who was eager to celebrate his team’s victory, was seen getting reading to fist bump with the umpire and his gesture left fans and commentators in splits.

“Have a look at him [Hardik], haha,” commented one of the broadcasters.

Here’s the video: