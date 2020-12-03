AUS vs IND: WATCH – Glenn Maxwell’s huge switch-hit six off Kuldeep Yadav in 3rd ODI

Glenn Maxwell played a switch-hit six against India in 3rd ODI.

India defeated Australia by 13 runs in the dead rubber.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell exhibited top-quality show in the third One-Day International (ODI) against India at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday (December 02).

The Victorian scored 59 runs off 38 balls with the help of 3 fours and 4 sixes. However, he couldn’t take his team over the finish line as Australia lost the contest by 13 runs.

During the attacking knock, Maxwell took everyone by surprise when he smashed a switch-hit six against India spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

It all happened in the 43rd over of Australia’s chase when Kuldeep bowled a delivery on the off-stump, and Maxi soon reversed his batting stance, smashing the ball at deep point for a 100-metre six.

Here is the video:

It is well within the laws: Maxwell on switch-hit

Earlier this week, former Australia international Ian Chappell had expressed his disappointment on switch-hit shot. He said that it was very annoying and unfair when batsmen become ‘opposite-handed’.

The cricketer-turned-commentator had even called for a ban on the shot after Maxwell as well as David Warner played it during the first two ODIs against India.

After the end of the third ODI, Maxwell responded to Chappell’s statement, stating that the concerned shot is well within the rules and demand of modern cricket.

“Like you said, it is within the laws of the game, that has always (been). Batting has evolved in such a way, that it has got better and better over the years, which is why see these massive scores are getting chased down and the scores are going up,” said Maxwell.

The 32-year-old stated that the bowlers should come up with plans to combat shots like switch-hit.

“And I suppose it is up-to-the bowlers to try and combat that. I suppose the skills of bowlers have been tested every-day with bowlers having to come up with different change-ups, different ways to stop batters and the way they shut down one side of the ground and what not so,” added Maxwell.