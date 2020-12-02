AUS vs IND – WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah cleans up Glenn Maxwell with an inch-perfect yorker in 3rd ODI

Jasprit Bumrah knocked over Glenn Maxwell with a peach of a delivery in 3rd ODI on Wednesday.

India defeated Australia by 13 runs to avoid the series clean sweep.

Australia’s dashing batsman Glenn Maxwell had an outstanding three-match ODI series against India. The power-striker showcased his vintage avatar in all the three matches and clobbered Indian bowlers from the word go. The Victorian smashed two half-centuries and accumulated as many as 167 runs – fifth highest in the series.

In the first two games, Maxwell scored 45 and 62 to guide his side to dominating totals and clinch the series. In the third ODI at Canberra, the 32-year old was yet again on a mission to take his side over the finish line. However, he was outshined by a brilliant yorker from Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah.

It all happened when the hosts needed just 39 runs to win in the final six overs; Indian captain gave the ball to Bumrah. In an attempt to guide the white leather to the square region, Maxwell advanced down the track, but it was a delivery which hit the base of the stumps. And it was all over for the ‘Big Show’.

Earlier, in the match, India after choosing to bat first posted 302/5 in 50 overs. Skipper Kohli made 63 off 78 balls while Ravindra Jadeja contributed with unbeaten 66 from 50 deliveries. The major attraction for the Men in Blue fans was an impressive knock by Hardik Pandya.

Pandya took charge when India were in deep trouble having lost five wickets for 152. The right-handed batsman formed a vital unbeaten 150 run stand with Jadeja to push India beyond the 300-run mark. Pandya scored 92 runs off 76 deliveries with the help of 7 fours and one six.

In reply, the home team were bundled out on 289, losing the contest by 13 runs. The Aussie captain Aaron Finch was the highest scorer for his side. He smashed 75 runs off 82 deliveries. Apart from Finch, Maxwell also played a valuable knock of 59 off 38 balls laced with 3 fours and 4 maximums. The 15-run victory helped the touring side to avoid a clean sweep.

Now both the teams will face each other at the same venue in the three-match T20I series starting from Friday (December 04).