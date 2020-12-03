AUS vs IND – WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja takes an exceptional catch in the deep to remove Cameron Green

Ravindra Jadeja pulled-off a brilliant catch to dismiss debutant Cameron Green in the Canberra ODI.

Green got off to a start but was dismissed for 21 by Kuldeep Yadav.

Team India star Ravindra Jadeja put on an all-round show against Australia in the third and final ODI of the series at Manuka Oval on Wednesday. The left-hander first scored a quickfire 66, followed it up with a big wicket of Aaron Finch and then pulled off a sensational catch in the deep.

Courtesy of Jadeja’s brilliance, Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 92 and a combined effort by the Indian bowlers, the tourists won the match by 13 runs.

Jadeja ended Green’s debut knock

In the 31st over of the second innings, the Australian debutant Chris Green opted to sweep a Kuldeep Yadav delivery for a maximum but did not get it right in the middle of his bat. Jadeja took a brilliant catch in the deep to remove Green for 21 (27).

Here’s the video:

Hands don't come much safer than Ravindra Jadeja 🙌 Buckets.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/32W34yQJqv

— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, India posted a total of 302/5 on the scoreboard in 50 overs. After being reduced to 152/5 in 32 overs, the Virat Kohli-led side was in a precarious position. However, Pandya and Jadeja’s scintillating knocks ensured that the Men in Blue put a competitive total in front of the Aussies.

In reply, Finch (75) and Glenn Maxwell (59) kept the home team in the game till the 45th over, but, once the latter was dismissed, the hosts were bundled out for 289.