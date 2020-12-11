BBL 10 – WATCH: Andre Fletcher smacks a no-look six off Brisbane Heat seamer Xavier Bartlett

Andre Fletcher smashed a huge six against Brisbane Heat on Friday.

Heat suffered a 6-wicket loss versus Melbourne Stars in the second match of BBL 10.

The much-awaited Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 started on Thursday (December 10). In the first contest, Hobart Hurricanes defeated Sydney Sixers by 16 runs in Hobart.

The action then moved on to Canberra for the second match of the season between Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat. The Glenn Maxwell-led Stars emerged victorious on Friday as they won the contest by 6 wickets.

During their paltry chase of 126 runs, Stars lost their three wickets for just 34. Skipper Maxwell (46) and Hilton Cartwright (46 not out), however, took their team out of trouble and stitched a match-winning partnership of 75 runs.

During the chase, Stars’ opener, Andre Fletcher got out early after scoring just 12 runs. But, even during his relatively poor knock, Fletcher ended up impressing everyone with a traditional ‘no-look’ six.

It all happened in the third over bowled by Xavier Bartlett. The right-armer dropped the ball on the slot which was drifting down the leg stump. Fletcher saw the opportunity as he moved his front-leg away, and hammered the white leather over deep mid-wicket for a gigantic six.

Here is the video:

Andre Fletcher with the no-look SIX 🔥 "The Spiceman" brings the heat and holds the pose!#BBL10 pic.twitter.com/hoAAaHSU13 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 11, 2020



Coulter-Nile exhibits top-class bowling

Earlier, Heat were bundled out for a paltry 125 in 19.5 overs. The chief architect behind the destruction was Stars’ pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile who shined with the ball.

The right-armer picked up a four-wicket haul in 3.5 overs and conceded only 10 runs. For claiming the breathtaking figures, Coulter-Nile was given the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

After the match, Coulter-Nile spoke about his remarkable performance and admitted that he was surprised when Maxwell chose to bowl first as he thought the wicket was good enough to bat on. The seamer later realised that the surface wasn’t as easy as he thought earlier. Coulter-Nile said that he just bowled according to what he was told as he had no idea about the plans.

“It was nice to win, though I was a little nervous when we start batting, and I was surprised we chose to bowl. It wasn’t a 124 wicket, but it was harder to score than we thought, I had no idea what the plans were, just did what I was told. Nice to get the points, any points but especially the bonus point for being ahead,” said Coulter-Nile at the post-match presentation.