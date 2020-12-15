BBL 10 – WATCH: Melbourne Stars’ Nick Larkin hides the ball in his jersey; runs for a cheeky single

A funny incident took place during the match between Stars and Thunder on Saturday.

Nick Larkin ran for a single with the ball stuck inside his shirt.

A hilarious incident took place during the epic clash between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder in the ongoing Big Bash League 2020-21 on Saturday.

Stars’ batsman Nick Larkin was involved in the comical episode where he stole a cheeky single after ‘hiding the ball’ in his jersey.

It all happened during the last over of the Stars’ innings when Larkin was facing Daniel Sams. The left-armer bowled a full-length delivery on the leg stump, and the batsman went for the slog but ended up missing it completely as the ball hit him on his waist and slid inside his shirt.

After that, both Larkin and Adam Zampa, who was standing at the other end, ran for a single. The fielders of Thunder were still searching the ball. It was only halfway through the run that the ball slipped out of Larkin’s jersey.

The on-field umpires then stepped in and declared it a dead ball, thereby denying Stars that run.

BBL’s official Twitter handle shared the video with a captain: “Hide the ball and run! Bit cheeky here from Nick Larkin..”

Watch the clip here:

Hide the ball and run! Bit cheeky here from Nick Larkin… 😝 A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/M4T4h2l3g6

— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 12, 2020

Thunder lost the game by 22 runs

Eventually, Larkin was dismissed on the very next delivery as Sams cleaned him up on 1 run. Marcus Stoinis top-scored for Stars with a brilliant 69 off 37 deliveries and helped his side to post 169 runs on the scoreboard.

In reply, Thunder could only manage to get 147/9, losing the contest by 22 runs. The pair of Alex Hales (46) and Callum Ferguson (54) did provide a good start to the team after adding a 69-run stand for the second wicket.

But the batting collapsed after the duo’s departure as Liam Hatcher and Zampa completely dominated in the game. While Hetcher finished with three wickets for 28, the leg-spinner Zampa picked up a couple for just 10 runs.