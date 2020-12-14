BBL 10: WATCH – Rashid Khan takes an amazing catch at the boundary line to dismiss Colin Ingram

Rashid Khan took a stunning catch at the boundary line on Sunday.

Hobart Hurricanes defeated Adelaide Strikers by 11 runs in the T20 contest.

After a successful IPL stint, Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan is back in the Big Bash League (BBL) where he is plying his trade for the Adelaide Strikers.

There is no doubt on the fact that Rashid is one of the best T20 bowlers in the world at present, but he is an equally outstanding fielder as well. And a glimpse of it was seen on Sunday when Strikers met Hobart Hurricanes in the 5th match of BBL|10.

Rashid displayed some amazing reflexes on the field and pulled off a brilliant catch at the boundary rope to send Colin Ingram back into the dugout.

It all happened in the 16th over of Hurricanes’ innings bowled by fast bowler Peter Siddle. The right-armer went for a short pitch delivery to Ingram, who pulled it away with decent timing. It looked like the white leather would sail over the boundary rope, but Rashid had some other plans.

The 22-year-old exhibited his acrobatic skills and grabbed the catch near the boundary line. During the process, he lost his balance and was going to cross the rope. Rashid soon threw the ball up in the air and went across the boundary. Eventually, he came back at the right time to complete the catch.

Here is the video:

The only reason we will accept for not watching this immediately is if you are waiting on the microwave to finish your popcorn 🍿 #BlueEnergy #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/r1VejilnfZ — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) December 13, 2020

Strikers lost the game by 11 runs

Ingram was dismissed for 25 runs off 19 balls, and Hurricanes managed to post a massive total of 174 runs on the scoreboard. Their opener D’Arcy Short shined with the willow as he scored 72 off 48 balls. Rashid picked up one wicket and went for 38 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

In reply, Strikers could only manage to reach 163/9, thereby losing the contest by 11 runs. Daniel Worrall’s 62 off 39 balls and Danny Briggs’ cameo of 18-ball 35, was the only highlight of Strikers’ innings.