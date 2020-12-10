BBL 2020-21: WATCH – Jordan Silk defies ‘laws of physics’ to save a certain six against Hobart Hurricanes

Jordan Silk pulled off a stunning save in BBL 10 season opener.

Silk saved 4 runs for the defending champions Sydney Sixers.

The 10th season of the Big Bash League (BBL) began on Thursday (December 10) with a match between hosts Hobart Hurricanes and defending champions Sydney Sixers. Put in to bat first, Hurricanes managed to post 178/8 on the board in their 20 overs.

During the first innings, one thing that got the attention of fans was not a massive six but an extraordinary fielding from Jordan Silk.

It all happened on the last delivery of the 15th over when Hurricanes star batsman Colin Ingram pulled a short-pitch delivery from Sixers left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe which once seemed to be a six.

Silk, who was fielding at deep mid-wicket, timed his jump to perfection to emulate Nicholas Pooran’s jaw-dropping effort during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Here’s the video:

WHAT. A. SAVE! 😱

Jordan Silk producing this magic in the field for Sydney Sixers! As good a piece of fielding as you’ll see on the rope 👏#BBL10 pic.twitter.com/fnAtpvi3aD — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 10, 2020



Chasing 179, Sixers looked in cruise control with James Vince at his vintage best smashing 67 off just 41 balls in a 116-run stand with Jack Edwards as they claimed the ‘power boost point’ for the highest score at the 10-over mark. But it was the only point they got from the match.

James Faulkner and Riley Meredith used guile and extreme pace to restrict the Sixers on 162/6, thereby, guiding Hurricanes to a 16-run victory.