Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21: Complete Squads – Captains And Players List Of All 8 Teams

Glenn Maxwell-led Melbourne Stars are the favourites to win the BBL|10 title.

Dan Lawrence, Mujeeb Ur Rahman are the overseas players in Brisbane Heat.

The tenth season of Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) will take place from December 10, 2020 to February 6, 2021.

Cricket Australia (CA) had confirmed the BBL 2020-21 schedule last month, but only gave a list of venues for the first-half at that moment. In the revised schedule, Melbourne and Sydney will be the major hosts of the second-half of the tournament.

In total 61 games will be played – including all the finals.

Perth Scorchers are the most successful franchise, winning the BBL title thrice. They reached the semis seven consecutive times and played four successive finals.

Sydney Sixers, the defending champions, have won the title twice and also lost finals on two occasions. Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes are the only teams yet to win the coveted trophy.

Complete Squads

Adelaide Strikers:

Travis Head (c), Michael Neser, Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen, Liam O’Connor, Matt Renshaw, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Cameron White, Daniel Worrall

Overseas: Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Phil Salt

Brisbane Heat:

Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Morne Morkel, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans

Overseas: Dan Lawrence, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Hobart Hurricanes:

Matthew Wade (c), Tim Paine, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, D’Arcy Short, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim (local replacement), Caleb Jewell (local replacement), Mitch Owen

Overseas: Dawid Malan, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane

Melbourne Renegades:

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Josh Lalor, Shaun Marsh, Mitch Perry, James Pattinson, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Brody Couch (local replacement), Peter Hatzoglou (local replacement)

Overseas: Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Nabi, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Imran Tahir, Benny Howell (replacement)

Melbourne Stars:

Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Dilbar Hussain, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Overseas: Andre Fletcher, Zahir Khan, Nicholas Pooran

Perth Scorchers:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

Overseas: Colin Munro, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Joe Clarke (replacement)

Sydney Sixers:

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Justin Avendano (local replacement), Tom Rogers (local replacement), Gurinder Sandhu (local replacement), Lawrence Neil-Smith (local replacement), Nick Bertus (local replacement)

Overseas: Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder, James Vince

Sydney Thunder:

Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Chris Green, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Overseas: Sam Billings, Adam Milne, Alex Hales.