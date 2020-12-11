David Warner heap praises on T Natarajan after latter’s impressive show in Australia

David Warner lauded T Natarajan for his outstanding performance in Australia.

Natarajan finished T20I series as the leading wicket-taker.

Australia opening batsman David Warner has heaped praises on his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammate T Natarajan after latter’s impressive show in the recently concluded ODI and T20I series against the hosts. In the white-ball fixtures, first Australia sealed the three-match ODI series 2-1, and then India finished victorious in the T20I series 2-1.

Top-rated performers like skipper Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Hardik Pandya shined for the visiting side in the limited-overs series. Natrajan also marked his grand arrival with a perfect ODI as well as T20I debut.

The left-arm pacer, who had an excellent season for SRH in IPL 2020, was picked as a net bowler to travel to Australia. But, was included in the T20I squad after Varun Chakravarthy suffered an injury and was later also included in the ODI team.

Natarajan made his international debut in the third match of the 50-over series and picked up two wickets. He continued the good run in the T20I leg and was the highest wicket-taker with six scalps to his name.

Warner congratulated Natarajan for a successful Australia tour

Warner was happy for Natarajan as he shared a heartfelt note for his IPL teammate. He congratulated the Tamil Nadu pacer for his accomplishments on his maiden Australia tour.

“Win, lose or draw we respect each other on and off the field. Despite losing the series, I couldn’t not be any happier for this guy @natarajan_jayaprakash such a nice guy and just loves the game so much. From being on the tour as a net bowler to debuting ODI/T20i for India what an achievement buddy well done!” Warner wrote on his official Instagram handle.

It was Warner’s captaincy under which Natarajan groomed into a top-quality bowler in IPL 2020. In the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league, the 29-year-old picked up 16 wickets in as many matches.