AUS vs IND: T Natarajan impresses everyone with his brilliant ODI debut

T Natarajan made an impressive debut for India in 3rd ODI against Australia.

Natarajan picked up two wickets in his maiden game.

India avoided the clean sweep against Australia after they defeated the hosts by 13 runs in the final One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday (December 02).

Unlike the first two ODIs, the Virat Kohli-led side performed well in all the three departments to outplay the home team. And that’s the reason India had several heroes like Hardik Pandya, captain Kohli himself, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur in Wednesday’s victory.

Apart from the abovementioned players, the debutant T Natarajan also showed plenty of confidence as he finished the contest with a couple of wickets to his name. Ahead of the match, the Tamil Nadu bowler was given his India cap by none other than the leader of the team, Kohli.

Watch the video here:

A massive day for @Natarajan_91 today as he makes his #TeamIndia debut. He becomes the proud owner of 🧢 232. Go out and give your best, champ! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YtXD3Nn9pz — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2020



No wonder, Natarajan did everything possible to justify the decision of team management that his pick in the final XI was worthy enough.

The left-arm pacer provided the first breakthrough to the visiting side after he dismissed Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne.

It all happened in the sixth over of Australia’s chase when Natarajan bowled a nip-backer which went through the defence of Labuschagne. It was indeed a special moment for the ‘Chinnappampatti Express’ as he bagged his maiden wicket in international cricket.

Here is the video:

He’s got a big character: Shardul Thakur on Natarajan

During the game, Natarajan was taken to cleaners when Glenn Maxwell smashed him for 18 runs in the 43rd over. However, soon he made a strong comeback and conceded just four runs in the 46th and four more in the 48th over. During which, the left-armer also got rid of lower-order batsman Ashton Agar.

The ability of Natarajan to bounce back in the contest impressed Shardul Thakur as the latter reckoned that India ‘need players like Natarajan’.

“He’s good. He’s done well in the IPL. He came back pretty well in this game, that shows he’s got a big character, and we need players like this – who can keep coming back,” said Thakur as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“In white-ball formats, you are going to get hit as a bowler. But what’s important is you come back, you bowl again, develop that confidence and take it forward from there,” he added.