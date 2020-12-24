Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed feature in Rajasthan’s probables list for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Rajasthan picked probable list for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

U-19 sensation Ravi Bishnoi has been named in the list.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) is ready to begin in 2021 from January 10 to 31. The whole tournament shall take place in a bio-secure bubble across six different states.

Ahead of the prestigious T20 event, the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has announced a 34 probables squad.

The probables list features some high-profile names like Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Mahipal Lomror and Ravi Bishnoi. A camp consisting all the players will start from December 23 at the RCA Academy.

RCA secretary Mahendra Sharma has made it clear that they would follow all the necessary COVID-19 protocols issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“All the guidelines and SOPs shared by the BCCI for the resumption of domestic cricket will be strictly followed by us in the bio-secure bubble that we have created for the players,” said Sharma as quoted by Times of India.

Rajasthan are yet to win SMAT

RCA has also named former Rajasthan’s Ranji Trophy player and Railways coach Nikhil Doru as the team’s chief coach. Similarly, ex-Rajasthan batsmen Dishant Yagnik and Puneet Yadav have been picked as assistant coaches.

Rajasthan have never won the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Their best performance came in 2017/18 season where they reached the final but lost to Delhi. This year, the Rajasthan side is in Elite Group D with Services, Saurashtra, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa.

Here is the complete list of Rajasthan’s 34 probables:

Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Deepak Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Ankit Lamba, Rajat Choudhary, Akash Singh, Bharat Sharma, Mohit Jain, Rituraj Singh, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Karwasra, Virendra Singh Gurjar, Sanlik Jain, Shubham Sharma, Manendra Singh, Yash Kothari, Mahipal Lomror, Arjit Gupta, Abhimanyu Mathur, Ajayraj Singh, Divya Pratap Singh, Arafat Khan, Aditya Garhwal, Shiva Chouhan, Aditya Singh Rathore, Azeem Akhtar, Dhanraj Singh, Ashok Menaria, CP Singh, Salman Khan, Rajesh Bishnoi (sr).