“Haven’t seen my child for four months”: Hardik Pandya wants to spend time with his family now

Hardik Pandya confirms that he won't play in upcoming 4-match Test series.

Hardik said he wants to be with his family now.

On last Sunday, Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya raised curiosity level of fans after he admitted that he wouldn’t mind staying back for the upcoming 4-match Test series against Australia if the management wants.

However, two days later after the final T20I of the three match-series, Hardik brushed aside all possibilities, acknowledging that he would head home to be with his family as he hasn’t seen his son in four months.

“I haven’t seen my child for four months, so I’d like to spend some time with family right now,” Pandya said while gathering the Man of the Series trophy after India’s 12-run loss in the third T20I on Tuesday.

Pleased with my performance: Hardik

For the sheer impact he made with his amazing hitting, Hardik was named the Man of the Series. After getting the recognition, Hardik said that he was really happy to contribute for his side.

“I’m very pleased, and wouldn’t mind getting the Man of the Series award, but it was a team effort. After the 2nd ODI, we thought we’d think of this 4-match series and we managed to get three wins, so happy with that. I don’t mind giving interviews because you only have those when you’re on the winning side,” remarked Hardik.

Earlier, India had won the first T20I in Canberra and sealed the series with a win in Sydney on Sunday.

However, Virat Kohli and Co. failed to register a clean sweep as the home team defeated the touring side by 12 runs in the third T20I. With the loss, India’s unbeaten streak in the shortest format also came to an end.