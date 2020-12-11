ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli retains his No.1 spot, Hardik Pandya breaks into top-50

Virat Kohli has maintained his top spot in ICC ODI rankings.

Aaron Finch has moved up two spots to acquire the fifth position.

The two half-centuries scored by India skipper Virat Kohli in the recently concluded One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia have helped him to maintain his top spot in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Rankings.

Kohli had smashed 89 and 63 in the second and third ODI against Aussies in Sydney and Canberra, respectively.

Despite missing the ODI leg due to a hamstring injury, India opener Rohit Sharma has retained his number two position. Rohit is still five points ahead of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who is at the third place.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had a phenomenal ODI series Down Under, made his first appearance in the top 50 batsmen at 49th place. He has achieved a career-best of 553 points. Pandya scored 90 in the first game and 92 not out in the third ODI.

Finch attains career-best rating

Australia captain Aaron Finch with scores of 114, 60 and 75 in the three-match leg has helped him to accomplish a career-best tally of 791 points. It has also put him at No.5 position.

Similarly, former Aussie skipper Steve Smith‘s back-to-back centuries in the first two matches have allowed him to move back into the top 20 ODI batsmen for the first time since 2018. He is currently at No.15 with 707 points.

🔸 One 💯, two fifties

Among the bowlers, Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa made a big impact with the ball in the ODI leg against India and it has pushed him into top 20 for the first time. Zampa’s tally of seven wickets took him to 14th position with a career-best 623 points.

Apart from Zampa, pacer Josh Hazlewood has reached at No. 6, thanks to his six wickets performance in the three-match series.

New Zealand speedster Trent Boult has retained his top spot among bowlers with 722 points while Mujeeb ur Rahman has surpassed Jasprit Bumrah to occupy the second slot. Mujeeb has 701 points to his name while Bumrah is just behind the Afgan spinner with 700 points.