LPL 2020: Mohammad Amir reveals what Shahid Afridi told Naveen-ul-Haq after their verbal spat

Naveen was spotted in a heated exchange with Amir during an LPL 2020 clash.

After the match, Afridi was seen confronting the Afghanistan pacer.

Galle Gladiators’ Mohammad Amir has finally opened up about his verbal spat with Kandy Tuskers pacer Naveen-ul-Haq in Match 6 of the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020.

21-year-old Naveen and Amir got involved in a heated argument during the Gladiators’ run-chase.

In his recent interview with PakPassion.net, Amir played down the incident, stating that it all happened in the heat of the moment.

Recalling his younger days, the Pakistani seamer said: “He [Naveen-ul-Haq] is a youngster and will learn soon as this happens when you are new to cricket; Even when I started off, I had this habit of getting into trouble with every other batsman. This is cricket and things happen in the heat of the moment – its nothing personal to be honest.”

At the end of the match, Gladiators skipper Shahid Afridi was lashed out at Naveen over his altercation with Amir. Afridi gave the young Afghanistan bowler a piece of his mind.

“At the end of the innings, I was a little riled up also and as you know the heart rate is already. Shahid Bhai was trying to make him understand that these aren’t the type of ethics we should have, that he should not behave like that with his seniors, that he should be a gentleman; This is cricket and you get hit for 4s and 6s but you can also get wickets,” Amir added.

As for Gladiators, they are yet to win a game after four encounters and occupy the last spot in the five-team tournament. Also, their skipper Afridi has returned to Pakistan citing “personal emergency” and is unlikely to take further part in LPL 2020, according to reports.