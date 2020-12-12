NZ vs WI: Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee wreak havoc as West Indies crawl to 124/8 on Day 2

Kyle Jamieson picked up his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

New Zealand posted 469 runs in their first innings.

West Indies’ batsmen once again failed to shine after New Zealand bowlers registered their dominance on Day 2 of the second Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday.

The pair of Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee completely ripped apart the batting unit of visiting side and reduced them to 124 for 8 at stumps.

The Jason Holder-led side lost four wickets under 30 runs. Then Shamarh Brooks (14) and Jermaine Blackwood (69) stabilized the innings by adding a crucial 68-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Jamieson broke the partnership as he cleaned up Brooks in the 41st over. Post the dismissal of Brooks, West Indies lost a few more wickets in quick succession and could only reach 124/8 at the end of day’s play.

Jamieson bagged his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket while Southee picked up three wickets.

Henry Nicholls smashed his career-best score

Earlier, the home team resumed the second day at 294 for 6. Overnight batters Henry Nicholls and Jamieson added 42 runs more to the total, before the touring side removed Jamieson (20) and Southee (11), reducing the hosts to 359/8.

Neil Wagner then joined Nicholls in the middle and the duo stitched a 95-run stand for the ninth wicket. Eventually, Nicholls was sent back to the pavilion by Roston Chase at career-best 174. Wagner remained unbeaten on 66 off just 42 balls as Blackcaps were bundled out on 460 runs.

Brief Score: West Indies 124 for 8 (Blackwood 69, Jamieson 5/34, Southee 3/29) trail New Zealand 460 (Nicholls 174, Wagner 66, Gabriel 3.93, Joseph 3-109) by 336 runs.