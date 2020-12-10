Rashid Khan names Kiara Advani among his three favourite Bollywood actresses

Rashid answered to fans' queries on Instagram.

The Afghan spinner will next be seen in action during the BBL 2020-21.

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s young wrist-spinner, who is ruling the cricketing world with his exceptional spin bowling, has become a household name in India.

He acquired a fan-base in India with his heroics for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is once again set to feature in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) for team Adelaide Strikers.

Recently, undergoing a mandatory quarantine period in Adelaide, Rashid organised a Q/A session on his official Instagram handle where he answered a barrage of questions from his fans and followers.

During the interaction, a fan asked the 22-year-old about his favourite Bollywood actress. Spilling the beans, he admitted that ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ fame Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma and Preity Zinta are his favourite actresses.

Further, the leggie named Aamir Khan as his favourite Bollywood actor and ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Lagaan’, ‘Dangal’ as his favourite Hindi movies.

Rashid’s Google connection with Anushka

A few weeks back, Rashid had grabbed the headlines of B-town and became a meme material on social media along with Team Indian captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. It all happened because Google search engine was showing Anushka as Rashid’s wife.

Well, Rashid is currently unmarried and has expressed his desire to get hitched only after his national team wins the World Cup. Anushka, on the other hand, is happily married to Virat. The adorable couple is set to welcome their first child in January next year.