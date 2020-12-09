Shane Warne picks his Australia XI for pink-ball Test against India

Shane Warne has revealed Australia's playing XI for the Adelaide Test.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine will continue to lead Australia.

Legendary spinner Shane Warne has revealed his Australia XI for the upcoming pink-ball Test against India which is scheduled to begin on December 17. Warne has named Marcus Harris/Will Pucovski and Joe Burns as openers of his team.

Uncapped Pucovski grabbed headlines with his brilliant batting display in the Sheffield Shield 2020-21. After his magnificent show with the willow in the domestic circuit, Pucovski was selected in the 17-man squad picked by Cricket Australia (CA) for the upcoming Border Gavaskar trophy.

But, the youngster was recently hit on the helmet during the tour game against India A, and so his participation in the pink-ball Test seems doubtful. Therefore, Warne chose Harris as a backup for Pucovski in Australia’s playing XI for Adelaide Test.

Warne keeps the slot for No. 6 open

For the middle-order, the 51-year-old went with Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Travis Head. The spin wizard also kept his choice for No.6 spot open in form of wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade and uncapped all-rounder Cameron Green.

Tim Paine will continue to lead the Australian team at Adelaide Oval.

Among seamers, Warne picked Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. At the same time, the cricketer-turned-commentator selected Nathan Lyon as the lone spinner in his final XI.

Shane Warne’s Australia XI:

Tim Paine (c,wk), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins (vc), Matthew Wade/Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Will Pucovski/Marcus Harris, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.