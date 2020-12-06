South Africa vs England 2020, 1st ODI: Preview – Head to head, Predicted Playing XIs and Pitch Report

South Africa will take on England in the first ODI in Paarl on Sunday.

George Linde might make his ODI debut for the Proteas.

Boland Park in Paarl will host the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series between South Africa and England after the fixture on Friday in Cape Town was postponed to Monday.

Now as per the revised schedule, both teams will play the first two matches back-to-back. Hence the win in Sunday’s fixture will be crucial in order to carry the momentum.

Pitch report

This match will be played on a different pitch which favours the batsmen, but the role of seamers and spinners can’t be ignored either. So, fans may expect a cracker of a game.

Head to head record

Matches played: 65 | South Africa won: 30 | England won: 28 | Tied: 1 | Abandoned: 2 | No result: 4

Predicted XI:

South Africa

South Africa will indeed miss the presence of Faf du Plessis, who was rested for ODI series, and Kagiso Rabada, who got injured. However, the relieving thing for the hosts is the return of David Miller and Andile Phehlukwayo, who missed the T20I series. George Linde might debut for the Proteas in ODI set-up after an impressive run in the shortest format.

SA XI: Quinton de Kock (c,wk), Janneman Malan, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

England

Joe Root and Chris Woakes, return after missing the T20Is. Sam Billings had an impressive summer so he will feature in the middle-order. For the specialist spinner, Adil Rashid will play while Moeen Ali could be given his first chance on this tour as an added spinner and a lower-order batsman.

ENG XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Mark Wood.