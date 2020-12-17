Twitter Reactions: Australia shines under lights as India rue Virat Kohli run-out

India scored 233 for 6 at close of play on the opening day of their first pink-ball Test against Australia.

Fans roasted Ajinkya Rahane after his mix-up led to Virat Kohli's dismissal.

Australia reduced India to 233/6 at stumps of Day 1 of the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Virat Kohli top-scored with 74 before getting run out. The Indian skipper added two fifty-plus partnerships – 68 runs for the third wicket with Cheteshwar Paujara (43) and an 88-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane (42).

From a comfortable 188/3, India slumped to 206 for six as Rahane and Hanuma Vihari (16) found the pace and swing generated by the ball under lights too hot to handle. Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin were batting on 9 and 15 respectively at stumps.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, the visitors got an early blow in the form of Prithvi Shaw (0). Mitchell Starc castled the young lad on the second ball of the match. Mayank Agarwal looked confident during his stay in the middle, but Pat Cummins cleaned him up with ‘peach of a delivery’.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

When you get a wicket on the second ball of the series 💪#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/PfTOW5YMhY

— ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2020

A cracking start, consolidation in the middle, and a drama-filled finish!

What a sensational start to the Vodafone Test Series for our Aussie Men! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/rWOViSH9GU — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 17, 2020

Yes yes yes….no no no. Oh nooo…..that’s the only way the Kohli runout and what followed it can be described. #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 17, 2020

🙈 oh gosh! runout…. criminal for just one run in days cricket. #AUSvIND — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 17, 2020

It was Rahane's call. Kohli could not have confirmed by looking back at the ball. It was totally Rahane's fault. Any batsman in the world would have been run out if their partner would have made such horrendous fault in judgement. — Neel Sharma (@eyeNeelSharma) December 17, 2020

Virat Kohli done all hard work but one bad call from Rahane ended everything with new ball coming in just 3 overs. It was such a brilliant knock against a high class bowling unit. pic.twitter.com/opydLWoTeH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 17, 2020

Virat Kohli clearly not a happy man as he walks off the field, chucks his gloves away before entering the tunnel. Considering how much he commits to a call for a run, he had no chance of getting back once Rahane changed his mind #AUSvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 17, 2020

Brilliant batting by #ViratKohli and he was looking so determined to make a huge mark. Rahane just sold him down the river at a crucial point in the game and got himself out as well not soon after. Definitely the turning point in the game. #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND — Giri Subramanian (Off Work) (@giri26) December 17, 2020

Rahane trying yo hide from Kohli fans after the runout .#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/gVSWsbsNMK — Dekisuki_in_real😇 (@DshaileshDobhal) December 17, 2020