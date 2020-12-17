Twitter Reactions: Australia shines under lights as India rue Virat Kohli run-out

Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (Pic Source: Cricket Australia)

  • India scored 233 for 6 at close of play on the opening day of their first pink-ball Test against Australia.

  • Fans roasted Ajinkya Rahane after his mix-up led to Virat Kohli's dismissal.

Australia reduced India to 233/6 at stumps of Day 1 of the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.


Virat Kohli top-scored with 74 before getting run out. The Indian skipper added two fifty-plus partnerships – 68 runs for the third wicket with Cheteshwar Paujara (43) and an 88-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane (42).

From a comfortable 188/3, India slumped to 206 for six as Rahane and Hanuma Vihari (16) found the pace and swing generated by the ball under lights too hot to handle. Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin were batting on 9 and 15 respectively at stumps.


Earlier, after opting to bat first, the visitors got an early blow in the form of Prithvi Shaw (0). Mitchell Starc castled the young lad on the second ball of the match. Mayank Agarwal looked confident during his stay in the middle, but Pat Cummins cleaned him up with ‘peach of a delivery’.

