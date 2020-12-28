Twitter reactions: Bowlers shine as India inch towards victory in Boxing Day Test against Australia

India bowlers dominate in MCG Test (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Indian bowlers dominate on Day 3 of the MCG Test.

  • Australia have scored 133/6 at stumps.

Australia batting faced heat courtesy of some top-class bowling by India on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Although Umesh Yadav got injured after drawing the first blood, but this didn’t stop the rest of the bowling unit from keeping an upper hand in the game.


The tourists bowled at the right channels and kept asking questions. Matthew Wade showed some grit for his 40, but he couldn’t hold his innings for longer as Ravindra Jadeja trapped him in front. Before Wade’s dismissal, Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne (28) and Steve Smith (8) in quick successions.

Soon Travis Head (17) and Aussie skipper Tim Paine (1) were removed, and Australia were reduced to 98/6. However, Cameron Green showed patience, and Pat Cummins followed him as the hosts finished day three at 133/6 to lead by 2 runs.


Earlier, on Monday morning, India were bundled out for 326 with skipper Ajinkya Rahane being run out for 112 and all-rounder Jadeja smashing his 15th Test half-century. The score assisted India to take a 131-run lead.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

