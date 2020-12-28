Twitter reactions: Bowlers shine as India inch towards victory in Boxing Day Test against Australia

Indian bowlers dominate on Day 3 of the MCG Test.

Australia have scored 133/6 at stumps.

Australia batting faced heat courtesy of some top-class bowling by India on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Although Umesh Yadav got injured after drawing the first blood, but this didn’t stop the rest of the bowling unit from keeping an upper hand in the game.

The tourists bowled at the right channels and kept asking questions. Matthew Wade showed some grit for his 40, but he couldn’t hold his innings for longer as Ravindra Jadeja trapped him in front. Before Wade’s dismissal, Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne (28) and Steve Smith (8) in quick successions.

Soon Travis Head (17) and Aussie skipper Tim Paine (1) were removed, and Australia were reduced to 98/6. However, Cameron Green showed patience, and Pat Cummins followed him as the hosts finished day three at 133/6 to lead by 2 runs.

Earlier, on Monday morning, India were bundled out for 326 with skipper Ajinkya Rahane being run out for 112 and all-rounder Jadeja smashing his 15th Test half-century. The score assisted India to take a 131-run lead.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Another productive day for India. To keep the scoring rate of the Aussies around 2 on a good batting surface reflects the discipline and control shown by the bowlers. Hopefully India will level the series tomorrow. #INDvAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 28, 2020



It’s not just the 6 wickets that India’s taken but also, the economy. Australia going at 2rpo after 55 overs has further tighten India’s grip on the contest. #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 28, 2020



In my neck of the woods, there is a saying: bagal mein chora nagar mein dhindora. Can we officially stop the search for a Test all-rounder. Ravi Jadeja can handle short ball in Australia, takes crucial wickets on true wickets & is best fielder in the world. Period. Debate over. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 28, 2020



Ajinkya Rahane‘s response towards teammate Ravendra Jadeja after being run out speaks volumes for his leadership … given the circumstances he played one of the finest innings by a visiting captain to AUS … outstanding knock 👏🏏 #AUSvIND — Glenn Mitchell (@MitchellGlenn) December 28, 2020



What a ball from Ash. Wow. How does he do that? (Side note: have loved hearing 'come on Ash' this whole match). If Smith doesn't get a big score it must be all over for Australia. He'll need to play smart, has to be in it for the long haul. 🇮🇳🇦🇺 #AUSvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 28, 2020

Right the question now is, how much is Aus likely to get? The way Test cricket is panning out in recent times, it’s impossible to predict. Aus could collapse, Aus could get a moderate score, Aus could get a big score. Few years back such uncertainty didn’t exist as much. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 28, 2020

Now, with Smith gone, India can dream of something special at MCG! Bumrah will remember this wicket forever. How many teams in past have managed back to back wins in Boxing day Tests in Melbourne? #INDvAUS #AusvIndia #AUSvsIND — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 28, 2020

Lowest Aust run rates in home Test series since 2000 1) 2.64 v India 2018-19

2) 2.7 v India in 2020-21 so far Without Warner, Aust have been unable to set the pace. This is not totally surprising, since he's perfected a tough job that Slater, Hayden and Watson evolved #AusvInd — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 28, 2020

Extremely 2020 areas that the second Test is almost over and we still don't know where the third Test will be held. — Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) December 28, 2020

With Umesh Yadav now injured, that’s three of India’s four best fast bowlers who could be unavailable for last two Tests. Joins Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami in the casualty ward. #AusvIndia — Andrew Wu (@wutube) December 28, 2020

Runs in #AUSvIND Test Series: Joe Burns: 63

Steve Smith: 10 🙃 — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) December 28, 2020

Players with batting ave above 25 & bowling ave below 25 v Aus this century: Vernon Philander (SA) Bat 29.94 | Bowl 24.67

RAVINDRA JADEJA (Ind) Bat 27.64 | Bowl 18.84 (min 300 runs, 30 wkts)#AUSvIND — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) December 28, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane ran up to Rishabh Pant and gave him a pat on the back before the start of this over. It’s been very evident with his leadership, this going to a bowler or fielder who’s had a slip up immediately and putting an arm around them #AUSvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 28, 2020

Must say with him being in form and team under pressure I expected Paine to bat up the order, and lead from the front like Jinks. You can never underestimate the positive impact a captains knock can have on the team.#AUSvIND #INDvAUS — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 28, 2020

3.33. This is Steve Smith average in the series. This is also just another 2020 thing. #AusvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 28, 2020

Few times today, noticed Rahane move point / square leg fielders to the fence for the last two balls of overs. A boundary off the last two balls undoes the good work done earlier in the over. Old school and wise thought. Extinguish the lead by singles not 4's #AUSvIND #INDvAUS — Jatin Paranjape (@jats72) December 28, 2020