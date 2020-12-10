Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma? Parthiv Patel picks his captain for T20 World Cup 2021

Parthiv Patel chose who among Rohit or Kohli should lead India in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Parthiv recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Former India international Parthiv Patel has been in the news over his decision to bid farewell to all forms of cricket. The wicketkeeper-batsman took to Twitter and revealed the development on Wednesday.

Now, Parthiv has spoken on the red-hot topic of Indian captaincy in the shortest format. Not so long ago, Parthiv had admitted that Indian opener Rohit Sharma has the edge over current skipper Virat Kohli when it comes to leading the team in the T20 format.

The left-handed batsman has continued his stance of backing Rohit for the job for the T20I World Cup next year. While speaking on Sports Tak, Parthiv didn’t hesitate from endorsing Rohit over Kohli in terms of choosing an ideal candidate for the captaincy of the Indian team in T20 internationals. Parthiv said that if Rohit becomes the T20I captain of Team India, then it will release some pressure off Kohli as well.

“Rohit Sharma has shown us how to build a team. He has shown us how to win a tournament. I think there is no harm in giving him the captaincy in one format. This will also relieve Virat Kohli of some pressure,” said Parthiv.

If Rohit is fit, he should lead the team in T20 World Cup: Parthiv

Parthiv backed Rohit due to his tremendous record in Indian Premier League (IPL) as a leader of Mumbai Indians (MI). In the recently concluded IPL 2020, Rohit led MI to bag their fifth IPL title – most by any franchise in the history of the cash-rich league.

“With him (Rohit) winning so many tournaments, it will be interesting to see how he takes decisions under pressure. Mumbai Indians does not have a settled team every season, but Rohit Sharma has shown that he knows how to build players and show results,” added the former RCB player.

Parthiv opined if the Hitman maintains a certain level of fitness, then he should be given the responsibility of leading the Indian team in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“According to me for the T20 World Cup, if Rohit Sharma is fit to play, he should be given the captaincy ahead of the tournament,” the 35-year-old added further.