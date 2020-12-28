WATCH: Rashid Khan smacks MS Dhoni-style helicopter shot for Adelaide Strikers in BBL 10

Rashid Khan played a helicopter shot in BBL 10 on Monday.

Rashid received 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round show against Perth Scorchers.

World’s No.1 T20I bowler Rashid Khan celebrated his ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade award with a match-winning performance in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 against Perth Scorchers on Monday (December 28).

While playing for the Adelaide Strikers at their home ground, Rashid first smashed a quickfire 13-ball 29 and then impressed with the ball by taking two vital wickets.

During his entertaining knock with the willow, the Afghanistan cricketer exhibited an MS Dhoni-style helicopter shot off Andrew Tye.

It all happened in the 19th over when Tye bowled a full delivery outside off-stump. Rashid stood very deep in his crease and smashed the ball straight down the ground. The white leather sailed over the fence for a maximum.

Here is the video:

We just love it when Rashid Khan brings his 🚁 to the BBL! #BBL10 | @BKTtires pic.twitter.com/6Eu2y1ieCK

— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2020

Strikers registered their third win in the competition

In the match, Scorchers won the toss and elected to field first. However, the decision went against them as Strikers managed to post 165/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Strikers’ opener Phil Salt slammed a stunning half-century. He scored 51 off 31 deliveries with the help of 4 sixes and as many fours. At a strike-rate of 223, Rashid also made 29 runs to take his side to a competitive total.

In reply, Scorchers had a pretty decent start after their openers Josh Inglis (16), and Jason Roy (21) put together 35 runs in the first three overs. Striker pacer Wes Agar then stopped the run-flow as he cleaned up Inglis in the 4th over.

After Inglis’ departure, the Scorchers’ batting unit fell like a pack of cards. The Ashton Turner-led side got all-out for 94, thereby losing the contest by 71 runs. For Scorchers, Liam Livingstone was the highest scorer with 22 off 24 balls.

Strikers star Rashid received the ‘Player of the Match’ for his all-round performance.