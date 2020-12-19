Yuvraj Singh reacts hilariously after David Warner becomes Hrithik Roshan

Yuvraj Singh reacts on David Warner's latest Instagram post.

Warner entertained his fans by turning into Hrithik Roshan.

Turning pictures into modelling portraits is becoming a trend these days. It’s all happening through the Face swap app which uses artificial intelligence, and morphs face by merging in facial features.

The face-swapping app also enables users to morph one face onto another’s body, and people have been trying out their faces on their adored actors’ bodies.

Various celebrities, including cricketers, are busy using these features. Recently, explosive Australian opener David Warner tried the face swap app and posted the result on Instagram. More often than not, Warner entertains the fans with side-splitting posts as he is quite active on social media.

In the latest post, the Aussie opener swapped his face with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. The scenes in the clip were taken from different movies of Hrithik. Fans were left in splits when they came across the humorous post of Warner.

Not only fans but Warner’s act also attracted former India international Yuvraj Singh. The Chandigarh-lad couldn’t stop himself from leaving a funny comment. He wrote: “David Roshan”.

Warner to return in Boxing Day Test

Warner is currently recovering from a strained adductor muscle which he injured during Australia’s second ODI against India last month. As a result of that, Warner missed out the first Test in Adelaide which has been won by Australia by 8 wickets.

Warner is now expected to join the team for the second Test which starts on Boxing Day. In his absence, Matthew Wade opened the Australian innings alongside Joe Burns.

Yuvraj, on the other hand, is also making a move concerning his comeback to the field after bidding farewell to international and domestic cricket.

Recently, Yuvi was named in Punjab’s 30-member list of probables for next month’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. Not so long ago, the veteran all-rounder had shared a clip of himself training in the nets.