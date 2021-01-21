Ajinkya Rahane wins the internet by refusing to cut a cake with Kangaroo on top

Ajinkya Rahane received grand welcome after he arrived in Mumbai.

Recently, Rahane led India to an incredible Test series against Australia.

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, who led Team India in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli in Australia, returned home on Thursday and received a warm welcome from fans. Rahane captained India after the first Test of the four-match series in Adelaide as Kohli returned home on paternity leave.

Rahane had the big responsibility to lift the camp’s mood motivate them to bounce back after India were bundled out for 36 runs in the series opener. The Mumbaikar led the side from the front and scored a sensational century in Melbourne to guide India to victory and level the series at 1-1.

The visitors then managed to secure a hard-fought draw in Sydney followed by a memorable win at the Gabba in Brisbane to seal the 4-match series, 2-1.

When Rahane reached home, his entire neighbourhood gathered to congratulate him. During the welcome, his neighbours had organised for a cake to cherish the good moment. The cake had an edible Kangaroo shaped thing on top of it.

But, when Rahane was about to cut the cake, he noticed the Kangaroo and denied cutting it. A Twitter user posted the video of Rahane’s incredible gesture.

Kangaroo is Australia’s national animal and the Aussie cricket team is often referred to as the Kangaroos. It would have been a disrespectful thing had Rahane decided to cut the cake.

Here is the video:

Don't understand Marathi so don't know what's being said here but by the looks of it, Ajinkya Rahane refused to cut the "Kangaroo Cake". He is too good a person to do such stuff !❤️

It would be great if Someone could tell what's being said here ! pic.twitter.com/zfg10ahEs9 — Anubhav Chatterjee (@anubhav__tweets) January 21, 2021

After the Border-Gavaskar series, Rahane has now a remarkable record as a captain. He has led India five times in Test cricket, winning four of those while one ended in a draw. Not only this, but the Mumbaikar has also captained Team India to three wins in ODIs. His only loss as a leader came in one T20I against Zimbabwe back in 2015.