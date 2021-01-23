Alastair Cook spill beans on Steve Smith’s pitch-scuffing controversy in Sydney

Alastair Cook gave his opinion on Steve Smith's 'scuff gate' controversy.

Cook praised India for defeating Australia in their own backyard.

Australia batsman Steve Smith attracted a lot of criticism after he was caught scuffing out Rishabh Pant’s batting guard marks in the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

From Virender Sehwag to David Lloyd, several former cricketers had lambasted Smith for his unusual antics on the pitch. After the drama, Australian captain Tim Paine had come out to defend the New South Wales cricketer stating that Smith was only going through one of his many idiosyncrasies as a player.

Now, former England captain Alastair Cook has also laid out his views on the whole controversy. He reckoned that Smith would likely face more scrutiny in the future concerning his history (ball-tampering scandal). However, Cook admitted that the ‘scuff gate’ controversy was taken out of context.

“I think, given what’s happened [with Steve Smith]; obviously everything is going to be talked about. I think like anything in a series when you try to put the opposition off; it’s been taken a little bit out of context, I’d imagine. Whether it is intentional or not, only he will know but, yeah, it only makes you more intrigued “ said Cook in an interview with RadioTimes.com on Thursday.

India gave a blueprint of winning in Australia: Cook

The 2021 Ashes will take place in Australia starting November this year, and Joe Root and Co. will have an uphill task to defeat the Aussies especially after the 2019 Ashes ended on a draw in England.

Cook believed that England could learn from India, who have performed outstandingly well and showed how to play against Australia on their soil.

“England have some serious strength in depth to be able to go there and play well. You see India have done a job on them in this series and almost showed how to play against this Australia side. It’s not easy, but it’s proper grind cricket. India gave nothing away and eventually wore Australia down and full credit to them,” added Cook.

India scripted history by defeating Australia at the Gabba after 32 years, thereby winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.