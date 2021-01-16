Amitabh Bachchan predicts future of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva after Virat-Anushka welcomed their baby girl

Amitabh Bachchan made an interesting observation about daughters of Indian cricketers.

Big B reckoned this after Virat-Anushka were blessed with a baby girl on Monday.

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is known for his passion for cricket. He often expresses his love for the Indian team on the microblogging website Twitter.

Recently, when Team India drew the third Test against Australia in Sydney, the veteran Bollywood actor heaped praises on the Ajinkya Rahane-led side for the phenomenal performance.

On Wednesday (January 13), Big B shared an interesting trivia after Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl.

Mr Bachchan posted a photo which featured a long list of players who have been blessed with daughters in their respective families. The list had names like Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Suresh Raina, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, T Natarajan, and Umesh Yadav.

The ‘Shehenshah’ of Bollywood gave former Team India skipper MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Dhoni a cute mention. He hinted towards future women’s team who shall be headed by Ziva.

“T 3782 – An input from Ef laksh ~ “… and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain ? “ tweeted the 78-year-old actor.

Earlier this week, Kohli and Anushka were blessed with their first child. The Indian captain had to leave the ongoing Australian tour after the first Test in Adelaide in order to be present for this moment.

Meanwhile, Australia and India have started playing the fourth and final Test at The Gabba in Brisbane. The 4-match series is poised at 1-1, and the winner of this match will take the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Speaking about the record, India haven’t yet won a single game at this venue. Out of their total five matches, Team India have lost four while one met the fate of draw. On the other hand, Australia haven’t lost a contest at The Gabba since 1988.