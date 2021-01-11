AUS vs IND: Cricket Australia issues apology to Team India over racial abuse by spectators in SCG Test

Cricket Australia apologised to Team India for racial remarks by fans in SCG Test.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were targeted by spectators at SCG.

Minutes after six fans were removed from the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for targeting India pacer Mohammed Siraj with intolerable comments, Cricket Australia (CA) has released an official statement, condemning the actions of the concerned supporters.

India pace duo of Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were racially abused on Day 3 of the ongoing SCG Test, and Team India had made a complaint regarding the matter. Surprisingly, a similar incident happened on Day 4 when a group of Australian fans misbehaved with Siraj, who had gone to field at the boundary line.

The young speedster brought the incident to the notice of India stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane and on-field umpires. The play was then halted for over 10 minutes and resumed only after 6 wrongdoers were ejected from the stands.

Sean Carroll, the Head of Integrity and security for CA, said the actions of some supporters who engage in racial slurs and abuse are not welcome in Australian cricket.

“Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racial abuse, you are not welcome in Australian Cricket,” said Caroll in the official statement issued by CA.

CA issued an apology to Indian cricket team

The Australian board apologised to Indian cricket team and assured the visiting side that right action would be taken against culprits.

“CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police,” the statement added.

“As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent,” the statement added further.

Several cricketers including Indian skipper Virat Kohli also reacted to the racial remarks, saying such behaviour cannot be tolerated and accepted. Kohli said that many such incidents have happened with him in the past and there is a need to take strong action against those who make racial comments.

“Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary Iines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It’s sad to see this happen on the field,” tweeted Kohli.

“The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once,” added Kohli.