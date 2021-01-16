AUS vs IND: Greg Chappell pens down an open letter for Tim Paine post the SCG Test controversy

Greg Chappell urged Tim Paine to set better examples as leader of a national team.

Paine was heavily criticised for his poor behaviour in the SCG Test.

Australian skipper Tim Paine was heavily criticised for his unprofessional behaviour on Day 5 of the third Test against India at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). When Paine took the responsibility of captaining the Australian Test team after the ball-tampering scandal, he made sure that the Aussie side would promote a new culture, showing more respect to the opponents.

However, on the final day of SCG Test, Paine crossed the line while sledging Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Not only this, but the Tasmanian also dropped quite a few opportunities behind the stumps, which eventually cost the hosts.

After receiving flak from several quarters for his actions, Paine stepped up for a snap press conference to apologise for his antics.

Now, Australia legend Greg Chappell has written an open letter to Paine, requesting him to set better examples as a leader.

“It is always an honour to represent the country, and it is a huge privilege to be invited to be the captain. I urge you to impress on the team to let the bat and ball do the talking and set better examples to millions of impressionable little boys and girls, lest they start imitating the worst instincts and actions of their sporting heroes. This will be the greatest legacy that you can leave,” wrote Chappell in the Sydney Morning Herald.

Chappell, who played 87 Tests for Australia, referred on his infamous ‘underarm’ incident urging Paine not to repeat what he did 40 years ago.

“The captain is expected to uphold the highest standards, through his actions and restraint even under extreme pressure. I failed to do this 40 years ago, and I urge you to bear this in mind for the future,” the 72-year-old added.

Chappell also reckoned that abuse is not fair at all as it displays weakness of one’s character, not strength.

“Abuse is not acceptable in any workplace and talk, in my opinion, is cheap. It does not show one’s strength. Rather, it displays a weakness of character,” Chappell added further.