AUS vs IND: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Brisbane Test due to an abdominal strain

After Jadeja, now Bumrah has been ruled of the fourth Test against Australia.

Bumrah suffered an abdominal strain while fielding in Sydney.

Team India’s injury woes have worsened with their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the fourth and final Test against Australia due to an abdominal strain.

Bumrah sustained the strain during the drawn third Test in Sydney.

“Jasprit Bumrah suffered an abdominal strain while fielding in Sydney. He is going to sit out of the Brisbane Test but is expected to be available against England,” a BCCI source close to the development told PTI.

Now, only two-Test old Mohammed Siraj will be leading the Indian pace attack and will be joined by Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan in the Brisbane Test, starting January 15.

Earlier, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the Brisbane Test, a BCCI release confirmed. The left-hander suffered a thumb dislocation on day three of the Sydney Test, and could not return to the field in Australia’s second innings. He went for scans after India’s first innings and the results have shown that he has dislocated his left thumb.

Australia and India have won one match each in what has been an excellent Test series thus far, especially for the visiting team. However, things could have been so very different were it not for the heroics of Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin, the latter of whom proved once again how useful an all-round player he is in the longest format of the game.