AUS vs IND: R Ashwin’s wife Prithi comes up with an advice for her husband to tackle Tim Paine’s sledges

Prithvi Ashwin hailed R Ashwin for latter's tremendous performance in SCG Test.

Ashwin had played a match-saving inning for India despite back pain.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife Prithi gave her husband funny advice for tackling Tim Paine’s sledges. Ashwin and Paine were involved in banter during the third Test’s final day at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

It all happened when Paine decided to break the concentration of Ashwin, who was batting firmly against the top-class Aussie bowling attack. The Aussie skipper teased Ashiwn by inviting him for the fourth and final Test at The Gabba in Brisbane, stating: “Can’t wait to get you to the Gabba, Ash.”

After which the Indian off-spinner hit back with a savage reply. He said: “Can’t wait to get you to India; it’ll be your last series.”

The epic reply of Ashwin frustrated Paine as he crossed the line by using some derogatory words on the Tamil Nadu cricketer.

Paine said: “Maybe. Are you a selector here as well? At least my teammates like me, d**k head. I’ve got a lot more Indian friends than you do. Even your teammates think you’re a goose. Don’t they? Every one of them.”

Paine’s arrogant response didn’t go down well with many cricket fans, including England’s veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad who said Paine shouldn’t get away after using the abusive language.

This is all a part of the game. The Test match battle but Painey won’t get away with that Language with the Laws above — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) January 11, 2021

Reacting to the banter, Prithi first asked Ashwin to keep some cool. She then referred to their daughter Aadhya, and wrote, “Just imagine it is Aadhya crying nonstop at 3 am and ignore.”

Just imagine it is Aadhya crying nonstop at 3 am and ignore. 💃 https://t.co/zgw6ySjy54 — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 11, 2021

Prithi had also lauded her better-half for playing the match-saving knock even after suffering from severe back pain.

“The man went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain. He could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning. Could not bend down to tie his shoelaces. I am amazed at what @ashwinravi99 pulled off today,” wrote Prithvi on the microblogging website.

https://twitter.com/prithinarayanan/status/1348542761134301185