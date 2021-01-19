AUS vs IND: Ravichandran Ashwin brutally trolls Tim Paine after India’s historic win in Brisbane Test

Ravichandran Ashwin came up with a perfect response to troll Tim Paine.

Paine had sledged Ashwin during the third Test in Sydney.

Team India scripted a historic win on the final day of Brisbane Test to seal the four-match series 2-1. With 324 runs to win on Day 5, the conversation amongst most circles was about how India will save this match.

However, on Tuesday, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side did the unthinkable and defeated the Aussies in their fortress by three wickets.

After the epic match, reactions poured in from all across the world as social media was flooded with praise for Team India. An interesting response captured everyone’s attention from none other than Ravichandran Ashwin, who missed playing the fourth Test due to an injury.

Ashwin took a jibe at Aussie captain Tim Paine and thanked Australia for ‘playing some hard cricket’. He also went on to add that India as a unit will ‘remember this series forever’.

“Good evening from Gabba!! I am sorry I couldn’t play here but thanks for hosting us and playing some hard cricket during these tough times. We will remember this series forever! @tdpaine36 @CricketAus,” Ashwin tweeted.

Good evening from Gabba!! I am sorry I couldn’t play here but thanks for hosting us and playing some hard cricket during these tough times. We will remember this series forever! @tdpaine36 @CricketAus — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 19, 2021

Ashwin’s response was in the context of his banter with Paine in the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The off-spinner, who displayed amazing grit during that game, was sledged by Paine.

In an attempt to distract Ashwin, Paine was caught on stump mic as saying: “Can’t wait for you to reach Gabba, Ash.”

To this, Ashwin had immediately responded: “Can’t wait for you to come to India as well, that would be your last series.”

After that, the Australian skipper crossed the line and used some derogatory words. Later Paine had to apologise for the language that he has used on the field.