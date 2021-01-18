AUS vs IND: WATCH – Rohit Sharma exhibits his ‘Umpire’ avatar after David Warner’s dismissal in Gabba Test

Rohit Sharma entertained fans with his funny behaviour on the field.

India still need 324 runs to win the fourth Test with one day left in the game.

Since his comeback from a hamstring injury, Rohit Sharma has been enjoying his time in Australia at the Border-Gavaskar series. Rohit has shown all avatars while playing In the ongoing fourth and final Test at The Gabba in Brisbane.

The Mumbaikar has opened the batting for India, bowled medium pace to complete a Navdeep Saini over, and has displayed tremendous skills in the slip cordon.

Not only this, Rohit even mimicked Australian batsman Steve Smith on Day 4 of the Brisbane Test. He shadow batted during the drinks breaks of the 1st session, with Smith and Cameron Green watching.

Adding more fun to his antics, Rohit imitated on-field umpire Paul Wilson after Australian opener David Warner was dismissed in their second inning. The dismissal happened in the 26th over when the left-hander was trapped plumb by Washington Sundar.

Umpire Wilson raised his finger after India’s appeal, and Warner went for a review. However, Australia lost the call after replays showed the ball was pitched well in line and would have gone on to hit the stumps.

Soon after the third umpire confirmed Warner’s dismissal, Rohit, who was walking back to take his guard on the field, imitated umpire Wilson by raising his finger alongside him.

The video of the incident went viral on social media in no time as fans wondered if there is any role Rohit could not play after batting, bowling, taking spectacular catches, and even umpiring.

Here is the video:

Rohit sharma copy style of umpire☝☝ pic.twitter.com/13gBryOZ23 — abhi (@hitman_fan_abhi) January 18, 2021

India need 324 to win the final Test on Day 5

Indian bowlers displayed outstanding effort on Day 4 to bundle out Australia on 294. The pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur shared nine wickets in the second innings.

Siraj accomplished his maiden five-wicket haul and returned with amazing figures of 19.3-5-73-5. Shardul, on the other hand, ended the day with a four-wicket haul for 61 runs in 19 overs with two maidens.

In reply, India scored 4/0 in 1.5 overs before the rain halted the proceedings. Now, the visitors require 324 runs to win the Gabba Test on the final day of the match.