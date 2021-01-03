BBL 10: WATCH – Jason Roy takes a stunning catch to dismiss Shaun Marsh

Jason Roy pulled off an amazing catch to send Shaun Marsh back to the dug-out.

Scorchers won the match against Renegades by 96 runs.

In Match No. 25 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020, Perth Scorchers’ Jason Roy displayed a praiseworthy effort on the field to dismiss his counterpart, Shaun Marsh.

It all happened in the fifth over of the second innings when Marsh tried to cut a short and wide delivery from Aaron Hardie for a boundary. But, Roy stationed at backward point timed his jump to perfection and grabbed an absolute stunner to send Marsh back to the pavilion.

“What a catch, we’ve seen some brilliance in the field already in the BBL and it’s just been matched,” Aussie legend Adam Gilchrist said on Fox Cricket.

“What a brilliant catch, lit up Perth Stadium.”

Michael Hussey compared it to a jaw-dropping grab from Renegades youngster Mackenzie Harvey earlier this week.

“Could this be better than Mackenzie Harvey’s just a few days ago?

“It’s pretty similar to Harvey’s,” Hussey said.

Here’s the video:

Meanwhile, Josh Inglis and Colin Munro starred in Scorchers’ comprehensive win over the Aaron Finch-led Melbourne Renegades, whose dismal tournament continued with an implosion of sorts.

Inglis and Munro scored half-centuries to take the Scorchers total to 185/3 before bundling out the Renegades for just 89 runs, registering a 96-run win at their home stadium.