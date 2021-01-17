Hardik Pandya pays tribute to his late father; shares a heartwarming note on social media

Hardik Pandya wrote an emotional note for his late father on Instagram.

Hardik lost his father due to a cardiac arrest on Saturday.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya paid a heartwarming tribute to his father Himanshu Pandya, who died on Saturday (January 16).

Mr Pandya passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Krunal, who was captaining the Baroda Twenty 20 team for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, left the bio-bubble to be with his family.

It was shocking news for the Pandya family and cricket fraternity as well. Many current and former cricketers paid condolences to the Pandya brothers on social media.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Hardik posted a few pictures of him with his late father and penned an emotional note.

The Surat-lad stated that losing his father was one of the most difficult things for him to accept in his life. Hardik wrote that his father’s hard work was the main reason behind his and brother Krunal’s successful career.

“My Dady My Hero. To lose you is one of the most difficult things to accept in life but you have left us so many great memories that we can only imagine you smiling,” Hardik wrote in his post.

“To My Daddy and my Hero. To lose you is one of the most difficult things to accept in life but you have left us so many great memories that we can only imagine you smiling! Your sons are standing where they are right now is only because of you, your hard work, your self-belief and you were always happy. This house without you would be less entertaining! We love you and will always do. Your name will always stay on top.” “But I know one thing you are looking after us from above the same way you did here! You were proud of us, but daddy, we all are proud of the way you lived your life! As I said yesterday to you. One last ride. Now rest in peace, my king. I will miss you every day of my life.

Love you, daddddy!” he added.