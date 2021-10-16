WATCH: Dwayne Bravo sings and dance in the team bus after CSK’s victory over KKR in IPL 2021 final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. It was CSK’s fourth title in the history of IPL.

Not surprisingly, players and support staff celebrated the emphatic victory with some dancing around the tunes. CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was also spotted enjoying the moment. In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Super Kings, Bravo was seen dancing and singing in the team bus.

Bravo was heard taking names of CSK skipper MS Dhoni, veteran batter Suresh Raina, and opening batsman Faf du Plessis while singing: “We are the Kings. We are the Kings. Chennai Super Kings”.

Here is the video:

In the match, CSK, after being put to bat first, posted a massive total of 192/3 on the board, courtesy of Du Plessis’ brilliant 59-ball 86 runs knock.

Apart from the former South Africa captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 off 27), Robin Uthappa (31 off 15), and Moeen Ali (37 not out off 20) chipped in with valuable contributions. In reply, the Knight Riders could only manage a total of 165/9, losing the contest by 27 runs.

After the sensational win, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming spoke about the criticism they have received regarding the age of players. Fleming mentioned they value youth but prioritise experience, which helps them excel in pressure situations.

“We have had a number of finals, but crossing the line is what you want to conquer. There has been a bit of criticism about the age of players in our side, but the players have stepped up. We value youth, but the experience is very important. We don’t go too deep into the numbers, analytics but are a team more on instincts. Yes, we are a bit old school in that sense, but it works for us in this group,” said Fleming after the game.